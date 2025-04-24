PM Modi is tearing itself apart by Pak after Pahalgam's attack







Madhubani (Bihar): India will identify, follow and punish all the terrorists and their donors and our mind will never be broken, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, sending a strong message two days after 25 tourists and a cashmere was brutally killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister was in Madhubani of Bihar for a government event. He started his speech with a silent tribute to those who are killed in the terrorist attack of Pahalgam. Later in his speech, he declared that the whole country suffered because of the ruthless way in which the terrorists had killed innocent tourists in Pahalgam. “The whole country is with the bereaved families. The government is doing their best to ensure the well-being of the wounded. Someone lost a son, someone lost a brother, someone lost his partner life. Someone spoke Bengali, someone spoke Kannada, someone was Marathi, someone was Odia, someone was Gujarati and someone was Bihar's son. “From Kargil to Kanyakumari, there is sorrow and rage. This attack was not only on innocent tourists; the enemies of the country showed the audacity to attack the soul of India,” said the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister said the terrorists who had led the attack and those who plotted it “would have a punishment that they cannot imagine.” “The time has come to shave everything that remains of the terrorist Haven. The will of 140 crores will break the back of the masters of terror,” he said, his words directed against Pakistan, who is known for having supported acts of terror on Indian soil. Getting to English, clearly to send a message around the world, the Prime Minister said: “I say to the whole world. India will identify, follow and punish all terrorists and their donors. We will pursue them at the ends of the earth. The spirit of India will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not be faded. All the efforts will be made to ensure that justice is made. In this resolution. The Prime Minister, who visited Saudi Arabia, shortened his trip and returned after the attack on Tuesday afternoon. In his first response to the odious attack, the worst of cashmere in the recent past, the Prime Minister had declared that those who are not spared. He chaired a meeting of the Committee of the Cabinet on security last night, during which the center decided to repress Pakistan diplomatically. New Delhi said he was putting the Indus water Treaty and that the Bacquei Integrated Check has been closed. India has said that Pakistani nationals would not be allowed to go to India under the visas of the Saarc visa exemption program and defense advisers declared in the personality of the Pakistani High Commissioner Non Grata. The overall force of high commissions will also be reduced from 55 to 30 by May 1. Earlier, the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, said that India has a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. “We will not only reach the authors of this act, but also the actors behind the scenes … The accused will soon see a strong and clear response, I want to ensure the country,” he said.



