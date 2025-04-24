Trump to mark the 100th day in power with the Michigan rally





President Donald Trump plans to organize a rally in Michigan to mark his 100th day in power, said the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday.

President Trump is delighted to return to the big state of Michigan next Tuesday, where he will come together in the county of Macomb to celebrate the first 100 days! Leavitt said on X.

The trip will be Trump's first major rally since its inauguration in January and his first visit to the state of the battlefield since he narrowly beat Kamala Harris to win Michigan in November.

Michigan was one of the states of the battlefield that Trump most visited during the 2024 electoral cycle, marking two dozen visits in the state, including at least three in the county of Macomb. The county of Macomb is found in the southeast part of the state, a launch of Detroit stone.

He easily won the county of Republican, beating Harris two -digit.

Trump will visit Michigan for weeks after meeting governor Gretchen Whitmer following his decision this month to implement prices on dozens of nations, many of whom have been reduced.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer listens to President Donald Trump talks to journalists at the Oval Blanche office on April 9.

Whitmer had planned to meet Trump in private to discuss prices, manufacturing and other problems in Michigan.

Instead, she was taken to the oval office for a media event, during which Trump signed an executive decree ordering the Ministry of Justice to investigate the officials who served in his first administration and called his false claims that the 2020 elections were stolen.

Photos showed Whitmer standing uncomfortably against a door and covering his face with a backrest while the cameras were rolling.

The governor was surprised that she was brought to the oval office at the press conference of President Trumps without any notice of the subject. His presence is not an approval of the measures taken or declarations made at this event, “said a Whitmer spokesperson after the event.

It is not clear if Whitmer plans to attend the Trump rally or to meet him while he is in Michigan. His office did not respond to the request for comments on Wednesday evening.

Trump told Whitmer at the Oval Office event that he planned to work with the Democrats to ensure the Selfridge Air Force base, which is in the county of Macomb, remains “open, strong and prosperous”.

Before his meeting with Trump, Whitmer delivered a speech to Washington calling for a “coherent national strategy” to stimulate manufacturing, criticizing Trump's pricing policies while finding common ground with the president with regard to the declared objective of import penalties.

I understand the motivation behind the prices, and I can tell you ways where President Trump and I agree. We have to do more things in America more cars and fries, more steel and ships. We need a fair trade, she said.

Whitmer has also suggested in his speech that Trump's prices on all imported vehicles and plan to implement prices on foreign automotive parts would disproportionate Michigan residents disproportionately, noting that 20% of the state economy is linked to the automotive industry.

“We did not see the impacts. Autonomous companies are storing parts and dismissing workers. Applicated are faced with higher costs and delaying extensions. Service services are forced to increase prices up to $ 15,000 in sales slowdown.

Before his visit to Macomb, Trump will go to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday.

