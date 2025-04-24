IHC asked to initiate a case of outrage against the authorities of the Adiala – Pakistan prison





Islamabad: The sisters and spokespersons of former Imran Khan president urged the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) to proceed against the authorities of the Adiala prison for not having implemented the order of the courts allowing meetings with the founder of the PTI in prison.

While the petitions of PTI requesting a procedure for outrage against the prison authorities were not a calendar for audience, the spokesperson for the PTI, Niazullah Khan Niazi, approached the Rostrum where the division bench including the actual judge Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar and the judge Inaam Ameen Minhas heard other petitions.

Mr. Niazi with Aleema Khan, Noreen Khan and eminent party lawyers met Maqsood Ahmed, the interim CJ secretary.

Shortly after, the representatives of the PTI moved to the courtroom and asked the bench that the pending arguments be provided. We believe in law, he said. Our petitions are not listed despite repeated deposits. The Dogar J. replied that administrative questions are discussed once the relevant files are presented.

While Eleema Khan walked down to contact the bench, the two judges left the courtroom without hearing her remarks. A visibly disappointed aleema then expressed his frustration towards Mr. Niazi for having spoken first, saying: I told you that I had to speak. You talked about yourself.

Addressing the media outside the courtyard, Aleema Khan criticized the treatment of their petitions. We are deprived of justice, she said. If the orders of the judges are missed today, tomorrow each institution will be faced with the same insult.

Niazi told journalists that prison authorities openly violated judicial orders. We informed the secretary earlier, and now we raised the issue in court, he said. We have done our part to emphasize that the judicial orders are ignored.

Posted in Dawn, April 24, 2025

