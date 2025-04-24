Politics
Jokowi is more confused and smeared
With M rizal fadillah | Political and national observer
IN ADDITION The question of diplomas that make Mumet so that it is necessary with the threat of lawyer which was called solo and the threat of thugs led by Hercules which was brought north of the Kutai to Bluff TPUA, so that the Sowans of the “Solo Gang” and the participants in the SESPIM police also was also part of the phenomenon of the Joko of growing disorder.
The interpretation that Jokowi is always strong and capable of harassing Prabowo through the maneuver and the management of the Minister of Sowan to the participants of SESPIMPOL must obtain a serious question of the truth. Conversely, the above can be an image of Jokowi's panic which tries to reach adhesion on the remaining branches. And the twigs will soon become burned wood. No wood technology can save.
He faced Sakaratul's political death without knowing good sense at home. Jokowi has placed the potential to be a cursed creature. Not only because they do not exceed but enrich themselves and enrich the fertilizers of corruption. Self -esteem is sold at a lower cost for the good of stirring families and friends. Bumi Pertiwi was pledge and even sold even with investment stories.
The allegations of false diplomas are very disturbing. It's strange, because if there are any and original, it will certainly be calm and comfortable to manage. Published lightly and release of anyone to check. Do not hide or hide. He also does not prepare for prosecution for those who question. If this is done, people around the world will certainly be more suspect.
After having threatened through the invited lawyer team to his home in Solo, Jokowi deliberately came to Jakarta and discussed the question to RM Thousand Rasa Menteng. Then, the press conference legal team will bring back 4 people who are still retained its name, pending Jokowi's decision. Hoaks and defamation which has a look raised as its accusation.
In the middle of the anxiety of the diploma problem, it turned out that Jokowi had “ordered” Prabowo to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican. Perhaps an anxiety of a thousand feelings to be collected in the cemetery. So that everyone remembers that the end of all ambitions is the grave. Lonely, calm, alone and regrets eternal.
Four names Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar, Rizal Fadillah and Tifauzia Tyassuma were decided before going to the Vatican. Was reported to the central jakarta metro police by the young people of Patriot Nusantara with accusations of incitement based on article 160 of the penal code. Apparently Jokowi was afraid to point out, but uses the hands of young people.
For the four people reported, people are certainly ready to fight against the law which is judged as a punishment for science. The Jokowi diploma is scientifically dismantled. The technology used as a test tool. But the law tries to reduce. The century of European darkness was the punishment of the Church in science. Black Indonesia is the appearance of power that punishes science.
The police headquarters in criminal investigation since December 9, 2024 has received complaints concerning the alleged fake diploma from Jokowi. On March 20, 2025, there were additional evidence, then April 7, 2025 was submitted again additional evidence, as well as April 22, 2025. A total of 15 proofs concerned the table of criminal surveys and the predictions of up to 30 people should have been requested for 11 media teams that saw but cannot photograph and record the diploma indicated by Jokowi 2025.
The offense is easily pushed, what is more urgent, is proof of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma by the police headquarters of the criminal investigation. If the moving process, it is reasonable and the diploma of thesis and Jokowi which is suspected of being false immediately to be confiscated. These are the stages of truth, honesty and justice. From there we start.
