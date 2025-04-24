Will Xi Jinping trigger a war on China's prices?

What will be China and in particular theChinese Communist PartyMake this president nowDonald Trumpslapded145% priceson them? Most comments seem to think that they will correspond to the United States for a state on prices, complain powerfully and then have felts to conclude an agreement. And Trump hassuggestedThey are already doing this.

Maybe yes. This is what we would do if we wereXi Jinping. But do not expect Xi to answer like America.

Xi Jinping will let its own people absorb any amount of difficulties. And he has been telling them for years to prepare to “eat bitterness”. He has also saved sanctions from the Chinese economy for years. Although he is not yet there, he is not helpless either.

Economic reprisals and nfire

China has forbidden certain rare mineral exports, Chinese companies have ordered not to buy Boeing Aircraft, and has placed 125% prices on American imports.

He also enlisted American proxies, of which there is no shortage, to assert that the American Republic will collapse if the low Walmart prices increase.

Beijing will also use American trade pressure to reach the public.

XI cannot be seen yielded into foreigners. If he does it, his many domestic enemies could remove it, literally.

Even more fundamentally, the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) is in a death battle with the free world. The way the PCC sees things, only one of the two can survive freedom is an existential threat to communism.

A strategic calculation

Thus, XI (and its predecessors) have been preparing for war for years. Since at least 2019, state -related media have said that China has been in a “warfare“Against the United States.

In addition, to his instructions, the army of XI, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), is now competent enough to throw its weight inside and beyond the chain of the first island. Go ahead and the PLA can even give Americans a bloody nose.

So maybe Xi Jinping thinks that starting a shooting war is a reasonable option? He would have the advantage of surprise. Americans do not think it will (or do not want to entertain the possibility).

He does not need to be against the United States, with everything that involves, but perhaps against Taiwanor thePhilippines? It would give the United States and everyone a massive jolt. A potential trade war and nuclear war are two different things. There will be no end for people to blame President Trump, especially since Xi claims that “you were pushing me inside”.

The Taiwanese president Lai Ching-Te (sitting on the right) meets the American senator Pete Ricketts (standing) at the Taipei presidential office, April 18. Photo: Press Central Agency

Wolf

Each Capitol Hill Democrat, for beginners, and many Rinos (Republicans in name only) will blame Trump. Just like Wall Street and most of the American commercial class. Remember how many people worried after September 11 that the United States encouraged Osama bin Laden to attack: “Why do they hate us?”

It will be even easier when China (and Donald Trump) will be involved. This is Trump's disturbance syndrome.

But are the RPC prices as high, sufficient to make war look like a good decision for XI?

It is perhaps not the same thing as the oil and financial embargoes imposed in Imperial Japan in 1941. However, for the CCP, it is quite bad in its own way. Especially if major or even small countries settled their disputes with the United States or refuse to absorb growing exports of China, which could overwhelm their own interior industries.

Hard money need

The Chinese can resist punishment, but the Chinese economy of Ponzi diets depends on exports to win hard currency. And also imports of American and Western technology.

The CCP does not have half thecurrencyHe must comply with his obligations made in US dollars. Or to buy what he needs: let's say, the Australian iron ore to make steel to build plan ships. He also does not have American technology which, for example, has entered thespywho flew over America in 2023.

And XI would prefer to keep people employed. China is always a place where 600 million people live with $ 5 per dayAnd many others live less.

It is a volatile place. And maybe Trump has more than prices and readjust the commercial imbalance in mind. Perhaps this is constructed in a substantial decoupling of the Chinese market, thus creating commercial blocks of the free world and of the “non-lower world”.

Even before the prices, the Trump administrationAmerica First Investment PolicyWorried China with its tight restrictions on Chinese interior investments. And just as bad, tightening transfers of the outgoing American and technological investment to the RPC.

Kinetic conflict?

The United States has never put pressure on China like this during the 53 years since Richard Nixon's visit. There was a lot of discussions but never a lot of real pressure except during Trump 1.0, which was only for a few years and never went for the jugular.

XI could now count on the Americans who get lost and have appeased and attacked with the promise of talks and unleashed.

But what happens if the Americans learned their lesson and that China has already realized that China was already at war with the United States? The United States did not start this war, but for the first time, it seems to be preparing to fight.

Maybe Xi will be the time to shoot or “go kinetics” in today's jargon. A shooting war may not be the way we react to prices. But we are not Xi Jinping.

Grant Newsham is an American retired maritime officer and a former American diplomat. He is the author of the book When China attacks: a warning to America.

This article was initially published by Japan Forward and is republished with permission.