“Only CM Modi can question PM Modi”, say Internet users as an old video of him on earth towers

Raipur, April 24 (PTI): Rising its own life, a tourist guide to cashmere saved the lives of children from a group of tourists from Chhattisgarh when terrorists hit Pahalgam on Tuesday.
Nazakat Ahmad Shah (28) acted as a guide from a group of 11, four couples and three children, from Manendragarh-Christi-Bharatpur to Chhattisgarh during their hide trip.
Shah's cousin was killed in the attack that cost the life of 26 people, he told PTI on Thursday by phone.
Arvind Agrawal, one of the tourists, published photos of him and his daughter with Shah on his handful of social media and writes: “You have saved our life by risking yours, we can never repay the debt of Nazakat Bhai.” According to his Facebook profile, Agrawal is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha- A young wing of the BJP.
In addition to the Agrawals, the families of Kuldeep Sthapak, Shivansh Jain and Happy Wadhavan were part of the group.
Shah sells shawls in the city of Chhattisgarh of Chirmiri in winter and therefore knew these families.
“They reached Jammu on April 17 and I received them and I took them to cashmere in two vehicles. I took them to Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and during the last stage, we decided to visit Pahalgam,” he said.
“Pahalgam was to be the last place because my village is nearby, and I wanted to host them, because the Kashmiris have a passion for hospitality,” said Shah.
“We reached Baisran around 12:00. My tourists were busy with pony walks and clicking in photos. Around 2 pm, I told Lucky (Kuldeep) that we were going late, so we should go. He replied that we were going after clicking in photos.
“Suddenly, we realized that it was shots. There were thousands of tourists who were running here and there in panic,” he said.
“My first concern was the safety of tourist families. I took the child of Lucky and another child and I went down on the ground. The area was closed, so it was not easy to escape. I noticed a small opening and I asked the families to move through this opening. They asked me to save the children first. I first slipped with the two children, and I ran to the city of Pahalgam. said.
After dropping the children in a safe place, he returned to the site and escorted the others safely. “Thanks to Allah, I took all our 11 guests safely to Pahalgam,” said Shah.
Adil Hussain, his maternal uncle's son, was killed in the terrorist attack, but he could not attend his last rites when he decided to escort tourists, he said.
“I knew them (Kuldeep and others) for several years, because earlier, I accompanied my father to Chirmiri to sell shawls. I wanted my guests to save even if I had not survived,” said Shah, who has two girls.
Like Agrawal, Sthapak also shared his photos and family with Shah on social networks and greeted it in profusion for saving their lives.
“A letter written from the heart to Nazakat Bhai … My brother, passion and bravery with whom you saved us from there are always echoing in my ears. There was chaos, shots, cries and the shadow of death all around.
Sthapak also said he was concerned about Shah's security. “People will struggle on religion and caste, but who will take care of Nazakat Bhai, who has presented the best example of humanity? The heart becomes agitated when thinking about this,” he said.
Shah picked up her child, seated him on his shoulders and run 14 km on dangerous hills, said Sthapak.
“Nazakat Bhai, you didn't just save my life that day, you kept humanity alive. I will never forget you for the rest of my life,” he added.
The wife of Sthapak is a corporator of the BJP in the city of Chirmiri.
