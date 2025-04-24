



The first 100 days of Trump: record number of decrees, few new laws

Comparing President Donald Trump's legislative actions during the first 100 days of his mandate to those of former presidents. (Scripps News)

Scripps News

President Donald Trump's net approval rating increased to -13 percentage points in a new survey by the economist / Yougov.

The survey of the ballot of 1,625 American adults from April 19 to 22 revealed that 41% of respondents had approved Trump's work, against 54% who disapproved. It is down the net approval -10 -10 coast found in the poll of the previous week by the economist / Yougov.

Trump began his mandate with higher approval ratings than those he received during his first mandate. But its approval notes in April 2017 (first mandate) and April 2025 (second term) are the two lowest approval notes among any newly elected president since 1953, according to historical data from Gallup.

President Joe Biden's approval ratings at this stage of his presidency were positive by 11 percentage points, according to Yougov.

The latest economist / Yougov survey is one of the many recent polls showing a drop in Trump approval rating. An average of the Realclearpolitics survey shows that the president's overall approval rating became negative clear around March 13, for a week of climbing the trade war with neighboring Canada. Since then, the average Realclearpolitics approved rating fell to -4.1 percentage points, on April 22.

Survey: Trump loses the confidence of the economy at 100 days

The economist / Yougov survey shows the notes on immigration, the economy lower than the first term

Trump's second term started with mass layoffs in the federal government, generalized prices, an escalation of the trade war with China and an expulsion program that led to a bitter legal battle. The stock market has been volatile with inflation concerns and a recession while Trump approaches 100 days in office.

The economy and immigration were both central questions during the presidential campaign and voters tended to promote Trump to manage them.

New economist / Yougov 20-22% April that approves | Disprist of Trump's professional performance. Adult citizens 41% | 54% last week 42% | 52% start of the term 49% | 43%

Democrats 7% | 92% independent 30% | 59% Republicans 86% | 12% men 45% | 49% of women 37% | 59% (link in response) pic.twitter.com/9ixi6b5yej

– Yougov America (@Yougovamerica) April 23, 2025

But Trump's net approval on his management of the economy was -12 percentage points, according to the last economist / Yougov survey, against -7 the previous week and +12 at the beginning of the quarter. According to Yougov, at the same time, more people, more people have approved people approved by 5 percentage points.

Likewise, Trump's approval rating on his immigration management has dropped considerably since the start of his mandate. The latest Yougov survey shows a clear negative approval note of -5 percentage points compared to a net positive approval of 11 percentage points at the start of the term. At the same time, during his first mandate, he had a note of approval of -4 percentage points on immigration, according to Yougov.

The last economist / Yougov survey included 1,446 voters registered with an error margin of 3.3 percentage points. (The margin of error of a survey describes how we can count precisely on the results of the survey representative of the entire population.)

Kinsey Crowley is a press journalist at USA Today. Access it to [email protected]. Follow it on x and tiktok @KinSEYCROWLEY or Bluesky at @ kinSEYCROWLEY.BSKY.SOCIAL.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/04/23/trump-approval-rating-poll/83230293007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos