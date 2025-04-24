Trkiye has more than enough capacity to manage all kinds of international sporting events, including the Olympic Games, said the President of Nations.

This statement is possible thanks to the work and projects “that we have brought to our country in the past 23 years,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan THURSDAYReferring to his time as head of the country, speaking during the opening ceremony of an UEFA office in Istanbul.

“We took Trkiye to a very different league in terms of sporting investments. We have opened new sports facilities according to the needs of our provinces.

“We have increased the total number of sports facilities from 1,575 to 4,470,” he noted. He stressed that they largely approached the country's gaps in sports infrastructure.

Stressing that UEFA opens a representative office in Trkiye for the first time after London and Brussels, Erdogan said that through this office, his country will establish more contacts with UEFA for the development of Turkish football and would undertake joint projects together.

Declaring that the representative office will also facilitate the faster communication and coordination of UEFA with the regional federations, he added: “I believe that the representative office will play an important role in the various football events that we will host in the years to come.”

After the opening ceremony, Erdogan received the president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin. The Turkish Minister for Young people and Sports Osman Askin Bak and a presidential adviser on foreign policy and security Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present at the reception.

The UEFA office strengthens the European role of Trkiye

The Istanbul office of the European director of football director will play a central role in the coordination of the UEFA Europa League final in 2026, the UEFA conference league final in 2027, and The UEFA 2032 European football championship (Euro 2032), which will be co-organized by Trkiye and Italy.

President Erdogan reminded the participants of Trkiyes who have succeeded in the accommodation of several UEFA finals in recent years. These include the legendary final of the 2005 UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and AC Milan, often praised as one of the most memorable football matches in history, as well as the 2009 UEFA Cup final, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, and more recently, the final of the UEFA Champions League 2023.

Trkiye, Italy in Co-Animer Euro 2032: UEFA

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin also attended the New Istanbul organization office, qualifying it as a strategic decision to ensure the transparent delivery of several high -level football tournaments.

With so many major events looming, we have decided to open an office here in Istanbul to establish a strong local presence and ensure the sweetness of these prestigious tournaments, Ceferin said at the opening ceremony.

Highlight the history of Trkiyes experienced in the organization of major football events, including the UEFA Champions League finals in 2005 and 2023, the UEFA Cup final in 2009 and the UEFA Super Cup in 2019, Ceferin praised the country's commitment to excellence.

Trkiye and Istanbul have always organized world-class events with remarkable size, he said. (Now, with) The final of the Europa League and the Conference League is approaching, and Euro 2032 on the horizon, Trkiye continues to show an ambition and a commitment to settle as one of the main hosts in the world sports.

“Bar is defined. UEFA supports you fully in this trip. With so many major events looming, we have decided to open an office here in Istanbul to be a strong local presence and ensure the transparent delivery of these prestigious tournaments,” he said.

Istanbul to welcome the 2026 UEFA Europa League, 2027 finals of the conference league

Ceférin expressed his confidence in the collaboration effort between UEFA and the Turkish authorities, saying that, together, we will not only meet expectations that we will exceed them. We will establish the standard for future tournaments.

“Now we bring all our experiences, expertise and best practices to make these events really exceptional,” he said. He also thanked Erdogan, the Turkish government and the Turkish football federation for their continuous support.

“We expect fantastic tournaments. I expect a Euro 2032 final between Trkiye and Italy,” he said.