PM Modi inaugurates Namo Bharat Rapid Rail from Jayyyaar to Patna: Meaning before Bihar surveys | News explained





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, reported the rapid Rapid Rail Namo Bharat train on Thursday between Jayyyaarar and Patna while addressing a rally in the city of Madhubani. The fully air -conditioned train was one of the multiple projects totaling RS 13,840 crosses Announced for the Mithilanchale region a few months before the Bihar went to the polls. It is based on other recent plans and projects for the region, including the training of a board of directors of Makhana in the Union 2025 budget. This is why the announcement is important. What is the Namo Bharat rail project? The Rapid Namo Bharat project will be the fastest and the first fully air -conditioned train between JayyyaGar, which borders Nepal and the state capital. This is only the second rake of the train project, after being launched between Ahmedabad and Bhuj last September. The story continues below this announcement The train includes ergonomic designed seats, modular interiors and empty toilets based on ejectors. The train has an automatic automatic train protection system, video surveillance surveillance, fire detection systems and an emergency installation. He also has engines at both ends. With 16 coaches, the fast train JayyyaNA-Patna Namo Bharat Rapid Train will be able to accommodate around 2,000 passengers. It can operate at a speed of 116 km / hour and reach Patna in five and a half hours, against about eight hours of existing trains on this road. The train offers a faster and more comfortable option for travelers in the less developed region of Madhubani to reach Patna (about 200 km). The ease of connectivity with capital could also provide growth opportunities for small -scale industries such as crafts, agriculture and local manufacturing. It also brings a premium train for the region for the first time. This train will also help Nepal travelers in Patna and on the back. Mithilachal also includes parts of southern Nepal, cultural and family ties crossing the border. The story continues below this announcement What about the announcements of the centers for Mithilachal, in particular? Bihar will go to the polls towards the end of this year. The Mithilanchale region, including districts such as Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Suppel and Madhepura, is traditionally a strong NDA belt. The BJP wants to consolidate its voting database with better connectivity and a series of development projects. He also comes in the wake of the other major regional party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), trying to gain ground here. During a meeting of party workers last year, the opposition leader (LOP) in the State Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, promised the formation of the Mithila Development Authority (MDA) if the opposition block in India arrives in power in the 2025 polls. For his part, the BJP also reached hand in the constituencies held by its ally, the Janata Dal (United). JD (u) the national labor president and the deputy of Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Kumar Jha, is also from the region.







Santosh Singh has been a deputy editor -in -chief of The Indian Express since June 2008. He covers Bihar by emphasizing politics, society and governance. Investigation and explanatory stories are also its strong point. Singh has 25 years of experience in printed journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. … Learn more

