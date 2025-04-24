



Most of the peace plan for Ukraine now sketched by the Trump administration is not new, is based on common sense and has indeed already been tacitly accepted by kyiv.

Ukrainian officials recognized that his army had no chance in the predictable future to win back the territories now occupied by Russia. Vice-president JD Vances declares that the American plan would freeze the list of territorial lines where they are simply grateful today an obvious fact.

On the other hand, by accepting a cease-fire along the current front line, Putin indicated her desire to abandon Russia demanding that Ukraine withdraw from the parts of the provinces claimed by Russia that Ukraine still holds. It is also common sense. The Ukrainians will never accept to abandon them and, to judge by the slowness of Russia to date, conquer these territories in the face of the Ukrainian resistance supported by the United States would be a long and horribly bloody process from which Russia would only gain devastated wasteland.

Even without veto in the United States, membership of NATO for Ukraine is not realistic, both because all existing NATO members have clearly indicated that they would not fight to defend Ukraine and because several European countries will also oppose membership of membership in Kievs. Indeed, during the peace talks at the start of the wars, President Volodymyr Zelensky himself said that, since all the main Governments of NATO (including Biden Administration) had refused to promise NATO membership in the five years, a treaty of neutrality with security guarantees was the best way for Ukraine to go.

At the same time, the Trump plan contains a big surprise: the offer to recognize Russian sovereignty on Crimea. Unlike neutrality and de facto acceptance (no dejure) of Russian control over other territories, this really constitutes a major concession to Russia. However, it is not as big that the Western media suggest, because it does not cover the other four provinces in eastern Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed.

Nor is it clear either if the Trump administration simply offers formal recognition of Russian sovereignty on Crimea itself, or if it and Moscow also insist that Ukraine does it, which is almost certainly politically impossible for the Zelensky government. The White House press spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Trumps the offer of recognition of Russian sovereignty on Crimea only applies to the United States and that he does not ask that Ukraine follows suit.

Given this ambiguity, he was reckless and thoughtless Zelensky to immediately declare that there is nothing to say here. Maybe he doesn't need to talk about it and this type of public rebus is not a way to keep the sympathy of Trump administrations.

There is a certain legal, moral and historical basis for the United States at least to treat Crimea differently, because Crimea has not been transferred from the Russian Soviet Republic to the Ukrainian Soviet Republic by Soviet decree in 1954, and without any pretension of consultation with the local population. The majority vote of Crimea to join Russia in 2014 also seems to have been generally credible, while the referendums held by Russia in the other four provinces in the middle of the war are rightly considered to be completely unreliable.

Will this plan bring peace? Russia seems to accept it, but at least as has revealed so far, the plan does not seem to respond to other Russian requests, including the rights of Russians in Ukraine, limitations on the Ukrainian armed forces, and above all, a bar on a European recovery force in Ukraine, something on which the British, the French and other governments have worked intensively.

The Kremlin may try to charge additional and truly unacceptable conditions on the peace plan (for example, radical reductions in the Ukrainian armed forces). In this case, Trump should blame Moscow for the failure of the peace process and, while moving away, should also continue American aid to Ukraine.

A key reason for the acceptance of moscows is that Putin administration is indeed extremely anxious that Trump blames Ukraine and Europeans, not Russia, for a failure of talks, and therefore if, as threatened, he moves away from the peace process, he will also cut military aid and Kyiv.

For the same reason, Ukrainians and Europeans would be crazy to reject this plan squarely, because the first declarations suggest that they can. As already indicated, the official objectives set by Ukraine, for membership of NATO and the resumption of its lost territories, are practically impossible to achieve. Consequently, in concrete terms, Ukraine does not lose anything by accepting the Trumps plan.

Assuming that the British government sticks to Prime Minister Keir Starmers that a European comfort force can only enter Ukraine if the United States serves as a safety net, then this force will not occur either. Trump does not intend to provide such a guarantee, which would be equivalent to Ukrainian membership of NATO by another name. The main European governments, including Poland, have also said that they would not participate in such force.

At present and for a considerable moment to come, the British and French armies simply do not seem to have the troops for such a deployment in a context of a possible war with Russia. A former British army chief, General Lord Dannatt, said that (given the need for rotation and training of troops) up to 40,000 British soldiers should be appointed for such force, and we simply have not been available. Creating such a force for Ukraine would also mean putting an end to British commitments to defend existing NATO members, including Baltic states and Poland.

Currently, the probable response from kyiv and most European governments in terms of Trump seems to be no, but. In other words, they will reject the plan as it is, but will declare their will to negotiate on the aspects. However, this would be deeply reckless, if Russia is ready to accept it. Trump is waiting for them and he's not a patient. His administrations threatening to leave Ukraine and Europe to their own devices could not have been clearer. As the Secretary of State Marco Rubio said:

Ukrainians must return home, they must manage it by their president, they must take into account their point of view on all this. But we must understand here now, in a few days, that it is doable in the short term. Because if it is not the case, then I think I was just going to continue.

If the United States actually advances, Ukraine will have been placed in a terribly precarious situation, and the countries of Western Europe can face a choice between deep humiliation and immense danger. Because if American aid is withdrawn, the ability of Ukraines to hold its current line would be considerably reduced and the chances of a Russian breakthrough have increased considerably.

If this happened, Europeans should either admit that their promises to walk everything to Ukraine were made of paper, or send their troops to Ukraine. They could of course stay in kyiv and Odessa, far from real fights, but how would it help Ukraine? And unless this intervention is concluded in the context of an agreement with Moscow which has given up much additional territory to Russia, how could the European Air Force avoid being trained in a direct fight?

Given these acute dangers, and given that the details of the Trump plan must still be developed, the appropriate Ukrainian and European response should be yes, but certainly if they want to have a hope of supporting the support of Washingtons to Ukraine.

The Trump plan would leave 80% of independent Ukraine and free to try to go towards membership in the European Union and, in historical terms, it would be a great victory (although qualified) for Ukraine. A rejection of this plan can only promise greater defeat in Ukraine, perhaps catastrophically greater.

