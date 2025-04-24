China, Kenya increases links like XI, Ruto Hold Talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping is organizing a welcome ceremony for President Kenyan William Ruto on the place outside the East Porte de la Perse du Peuple before their talks in Beijing, Capital of China, April 24, 2025. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping had interviews with President Kenyan William Ruto in Beijing on Thursday, the two parties agreeing to raise their links with a Chinese-Kenya community with a common future for the new era.

Noting that this decision is a strategic choice for both parties, XI said that in response to the historical trend and the tendency of the time, China is willing to work with Kenya to create an example in the China-Africa community all seasons with a shared future for the new era, and direct the development of Chinese-African countries and forge it of solidarity and cooperation among the world countries.

China and Kenya should continue to support themselves firmly in the safeguarding of national sovereignty, security and development interests, are firmly supported in exploring the development routes that are suitable for their respective national conditions and deepen the exchange of experience in state governance, Xi said.

He called on the two parties to improve regular political communication, to establish connectivity to a higher level, to promote sustainable trade, to explore diversified financial integration, to advance forged friendship through generations and to be leaders in the progression of high quality belt and road cooperation.

XI said the oversized Chinese market has always kept its door open to high quality products in Kenya, adding that China encourages Chinese companies more competent to invest and start businesses in Kenya.

As important members of the world South South, China and Kenya should take concrete measures to firmly protect the international system with the United Nations to their hearts, promote an in -depth consultation and a joint contribution for a shared profit in global governance and practicing real multilateralism, Xi said.

XI said that China was willing to work with African countries, including Kenya, to obtain earlier results from the Beijing Summit of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum to better benefit the African people, and promote high-quality China-Africa cooperation to lead the South World Cooperation.

Stressing that there are no winners in the tariff and commercial wars, XI said that China was willing to work with other countries to meet various challenges through solidarity and cooperation, to protect legitimate rights and interests, to respect international commercial rules and to maintain international equity and justice.

Ruto said Kenya and China have always joined sincere treatment and mutual benefits and win-win cooperation, and are strategic cooperative partners. Kenya firmly adheres to politics in a Chinese and insists that Taiwan is inalienable from Chinese territory.

Ruto expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government and people for their altruistic assistance to Kenya efforts in improving infrastructure and the response to natural disasters, adding that belt and road projects such as the Mombasa-Nairobi railway has indeed promoted Kenya national development.

He said Kenya was ready to work with China to build a community with a common future, global strengthening the synergy between their economic and social development strategies, strengthening cooperation on trade, investment, construction and science and technology of infrastructure and improve the exchange of education, culture and tourism.

Cooperation between Africa and China is conducive to the peaceful development of Africa, and Kenya is willing to coordinate and cooperate closely with China to implement the results of the Beijing Summit of the China-Africa Cooperation forum, added Ruto.

The elevation of bilateral links between the two countries will create opportunities and a space for future Chine-Kenya and China-Africa cooperation. Kenya has long played an important role in Chinese-Africa collaboration, offering precious experience for other African nations on their way to modernization, said Yang Baorong, director of African studies at the Institute of Western and African Studies at the Chinese Social Sciences Academy.

During the forum of last year on cooperation in China-Africa (Focac), the leaders on both sides reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the Chinese African partnership, with the concept of a community of China-Africa all time with a shared future for the new “” era. The acceleration of the modernization of Africa would contribute not only to global economic stability and progress, but would also generate new growth engines and investment yields, further propelling global modernization efforts, the expert said.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of 20 cooperation documents in fields such as the Belt and Road initiative, the new and high technology, exchanges, exchanges, economics and trade and the media of people.

The two parties published the joint declaration between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Kenya on the creation of an inspiring example in the China-Africa community of all time with a shared future for the new era.

All broader agreements should deepen cooperation with Kenya and African countries as a whole, in particular within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative. While bilateral cooperation is growing at a new level towards modernization, the two parties can also discuss how to meet the challenges that certain countries in the world have overcome the constraints imposed by the traditional markets developed in the West, Yang said.

Ruto visited China in October 2023 and September 2024 to attend the third belt and road forum for international cooperation and the Beijing Summit of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum, respectively, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Ruto's visit to China drew media attention. For example, the South China Morning Post reported that its five -day trip occurs while Kenya weighs its options in the midst of American prices and suspended help. He noted that the state visit also marked a change compared to the initial position of Ruto to the west.

The effects of American unilateralism, protectionist measures and the limited support of the western financial institutions in the fight against the Kenya debt crisis caused a change in policy in the Ruto administration. President Ruto now directs Kenya towards a more in -depth commitment with China and other nations in the world worldwide, told Global Times School of International Relations and diplomacy at the Global Times School of International Relations.

In May 2024, during Ruto's visit to the United States, former American president Joe Biden appointed Kenya as a major non-nato ally, making it the first sub-Saharan African country to receive this designation, according to the BBC.

However, the reciprocal tariff policy of the current American administration has not spared Kenya, essentially ending its preferential trade benefits. In addition, the accent put by the United States on reciprocity in American-African relations will inevitably lead to a reduction in support and assistance in Kenya, Song said.

China and Africa share a longtime friendship based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation. As a leading member of the world South, China remains determined to strengthen solidarity and collaboration with developing countries to meet the challenges of global development today, Song said.

Strengthen confidence in multilateralism

Analysts observed that from the meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on April 11, in talks with President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday and President Kenyan William Ruto on Thursday, the Chinese chief had constantly reiterated the position of China on prices and commercial wars.

Speaking on Wednesday at the University of Beijing in Beijing, President Ruto warned that climbing trade wars between the United States and other countries threatened to unravel the world's post-secret War II of World War. He noted that growing disputes highlight the fragility of financial, peace and security systems that have long been maintained by the West, according to an Alafrica website.

The American government's coercive pricing policies have disrupted economies around the world, fueling global concerns, said Song, noting that “more importantly, American unilateralism has seriously undermined confidence in multilateralism and the concept that trade can serve as global integration”.

In early April, as part of its recasting of trade policy, the United States imposed a reciprocal 10% tariff on Kenyan exports to the United States. According to the Kenya The Star newspaper, the price should have a significant impact on the total Kenya trade with the United States, which amounted to $ 1.5 billion in 2024.

An objective of Ruto's visit can be to strengthen China-Kenya cooperation to promote solidarity among countries in the world worldwide and jointly approach world crises and the loss of confidence caused by protectionism and unilateralism, Song said.

More and more countries, in particular countries in developing world and China, are also working to defend joint efforts to restore confidence in the multilateral trading system and to promote inclusive cooperative development to counter protectionism and unilateralism, Song said.