Up CM Yogi Adityanath on Pahalgam Terror Attack: terrorism breathing its last; The nation must believe in the leadership PM modis





Up cm Adityanath meets the family of the man of Kanpur killed in Pahalgam | Video credit: The Hindu

The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Thursday, April 24, 2025), said that the terrorist attack of Pahalgam was a “grotesque” act, and said that the terrorists and those who patronize them should now face the repercussions of the zero tolerance approach to the central government. He also declared that “terrorism breathes its last” and that the nation must believe in the leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pahalgam Attack Live: Pakistan PM for president a security meeting to respond to the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty Addressing journalists after meeting the parent of Shubham Dwivedi, 31, a resident of Kanpur killed during the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, he declared that the targeting of innocent individuals according to their religious identity, in particular before their family, is intolerable. Uttar pradesh cm yogi adityanath consoles members of the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed during the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, after having paid tribute to his residence in Kanpur, April 24, 2025. Photo credit: PTI “To ask people their religion before killing them, transforming women's women of women is unacceptable in India,” he said. Demonstrate the response of the Center to the attack, including the decisions taken during the meeting of the Committee of the Cabinet on Security (CCS) under Prime Minister Modi and the visit of the Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, in Cashmere, he said: “The decisions taken to meet the CCS would prove to be the last nail in the coffin for terrorism.” “In this hour of sorrow, the country must believe in the leadership of PM Modis,” reiterated Mr. Adityanath. The chief minister promised a “zero tolerance” approach to terrorism. “It is not a government that withdraws business from terrorists or sees its voting bank in such situations. We undertake to crush the deadly and toxic terrorists. The terrorists and those who patronize them should now face the repercussions of the zero tolerance approach and now all will look at the following,” he said. The chief minister said that the “double engine” government would provide a “suitable response” to the terrorists. Pahalgam terrorist attack: blood flows on a lush meadow while the gunshots break the calm afternoon Mr. Adityanath also noted that Shubham was only married two months and prayed for the peace of the disappeared soul. The terrorists opened fire in a meadow near the Pahalgam tourist center in southern Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon (April 22, 2025), killing 26 people, mainly tourists. It is the worst attack on cashmere from the Pulwama strike in 2019 when 40 CRPF staff were killed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/terrorism-breathing-its-last-nation-must-believe-in-pm-modis-leadership-uttar-pradesh-cm-yogi-adityanath/article69485690.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos