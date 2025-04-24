Pahalgam terrorist attack: Pakistan reacts to the Post-Pahalgam Indiates measures, closes an airspace, the trade, the border post of Wagah, the visas





Watch: Pakistan reacts to measures of the post-pahalgame India, closes an airspace, a business, a border post of Wagah, visas

Pakistan closed its airspace on Indian airliners on Thursday and suspended all trade as part of its response to India actions after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He warned against any mishap, indicating that it expects a military response from India during Tuesdays brutal massacres of 26 men in Jammu-et-Cachemire by terrorists belonging to a group linked to Lashkar-E-Taiba based in Pakistan.

In this photo published by the Prime Ministers Office, the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs the meeting of the National Security Committee, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday April 24, 2025. Photo credit: AP

The Pakistan government also equaled the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on the security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, in particular the closure of the Wagah border verification post, declaring Indian defense, naval advisers and non -Grata air counselors, and reduces the height of the height from 55 to 30 people. In addition, Pakistan also canceled the Saarc visa owned by the Indians, but has made an exception for Sikhs pilgrims; The officials said that the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan will remain open for the present.

These decisions were announced after a meeting of the national Pakistans Security Council (NSC) in Islamabad, chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and including higher members of the cabinet and defense leaders.

Unilateral and unfair

A declaration published by the Pakistan Prime Ministers Office said that the NSC had expressed concerns about the loss of tourist lives and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and demonstrations, but criticized the measures taken by India in response to the attack by Pahalgam as a unilateral, unjustified, motivated, extremely irressible and divole of the legal profession.

By taking note of the India's decision to put the Water Treaty from the in suspense, Pakistan NSC warned that any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan in accordance with the Industry Water Treaty would be considered an act of war. He also threatened to cancel other bilateral agreements with India, including the 1972 Shimla agreement, which had converted the ceasefire line online control and rejected any third-party mediation in the dispute of Jammu-et-Cachemire. The Pakistan Declaration, considerable, harder than expected, also accused India of persecuting cashmiris and minorities, referring to the recent adoption of the WaqF modification law.

Loan for military action

In comments indicating that Pakistan provides that Indiaes diplomatic measures would be followed by military action, the NSC said that the Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable and ready to defend [Pakistans] Sovereignty and territorial integrity against any mishap, referring to its air response to the strikes of Indian air forces on Balakot in February 2019.

The Ministry of External Affairs did not respond to the latest comments from the Pakistan Government, including the decision to prohibit all exchanges. In the wake of Balakot strikes and the amendment of article 370 in 2019, the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had prohibited bilateral trade with India, but Pakistan had relaxed the ban in several categories, including pharmaceuticals, sugar and other products. In 2024, the trade in India-Pakistan had reached a maximum of $ 1.2 billion, jumping 127% compared to 2023.

Posted – April 24, 2025 05:24 PM IST

