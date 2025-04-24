The inaugural hearing of the fake diploma alleged Jokowi was detained in the solo district court, Jokowi was not present directly





Kompas.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, was not present at the inaugural hearing of the alleged false diploma which was held at the Solo District Court (PN), Thursday 4/24/2025). The trial with number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT took place in Kusuma Admaja's room. This case was submitted by Muhammad Taufiq on behalf of the false diploma, the company is not ashamed (Teput UGM). In addition to President Jokowi, he was the defendant in this case, the Solo General Electoral Commission (KPU), Surakarta 6 State High School and Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Yogyakarta. The president of the Jury of the Putu Gde Hariadi judges who directed the trial declared that all the accused had been present or represented by their respective legal advisor. Read also: The first trial of the fake diploma of Jokowi took place in the solo district court, Sman 6 Surakarta ready to present evidence “The defendant was represented by the lawyer, Kpu Solo was present, Sma Negeri 6 was present with the director and UGM was represented by the lawyer,” said Putu Gde Hariadi. Jokowi's lawyer IRPAN explained that his party had prepared a certain number of documents at the inaugural hearing, including a special proxy, the trial of the oath and the identification of the defenders. Irpan said Jokowi could not attend because he was in Jakarta and would leave for the Vatican as a special government representative to exercise the condolences of the death of Pope Francis. “Pak Jokowi received a mission from the president as a special messenger to the Vatican,” Ipan said. Read also: The first session of the Jokowi diploma continued mediation, Professor Adi Suristicyono became a mediator Mediation is encouraged as an initial step In accordance with the 2016 Supreme Court (PERMA) Supreme Court (PERMA), the IRPAN stressed that civil affairs were to go through the mediation process before concluding the subject. “It is essential for the parties to resolve by mediation before the subject is examined by the judge,” he said. IRPAN added that his party would directly consult President Jokowi after receiving a resumption of trials from the applicant. “I couldn't decide on myself without consulting Mr. Jokowi first,” he said. Read also: why does Jokowi not assist the alleged session of false diploma at the solo district court? This is the explanation During the hearing, the applicant's lawyer Muhammad Taufiq, asked Jokowi as a defendant who presents himself directly in the next mediation process. “The presence of principle is very important in the mediation process. We ask Mr. Ir. H. Joko Widodo to be present directly,” said Taufiq. Source: KOMPAS.COM (Author: Fristin Intan SULISTYOWATI | Publisher: IHSANUDDIN)

