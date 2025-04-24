President Trump to return to Michigan to mark 100 days in power





Macomb County, MI for the first time since his campaign last fall, President Donald Trump next week will return to Michigan, a key state of the battle that helped win his electoral victory in 2024.

Karoline Leavitt, Trumps' press secretary, in an article on social networks, announced that the president goes to the county of Macomb on Tuesday, April 29.

President Trump is delighted to return to the big state of Michigan next Tuesday, where he will come together in the county of Macomb to celebrate the first 100 days!, She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

April 29 will mark his 99th day since returning to the White House on January 20.

Trump in November 2024 won Michigans 15 votes from the electoral college, reversing the state again in a victory over the Democrat Kamala Harris.

The county of Macomb was one of the communities in southeast Michigan where the voters favored Trump.

There, the voters chose Trump against Harris, 284,660 votes against 214,977 votes, for a margin of victory of almost 14 years.

The county of Macomb was also one of his last campaign stops during a campaign season charged in Michigan for the Republican. He organized a rally at the Macomb Community College in Warren on November 1, five days before election day.

In September, he organized a round style rally at the college, located about 20 miles north of downtown Detroit.

Trump ended his campaign in 2024 in Michigan Grand Rapids, especially where he approached thousands of supporters until 2 am on election day.

Trump in 2016 was the first Republican to win Michigans' vote since 1988. With his victory last year, he added to this right.

The favor of the assets in Michigan has won over the years, but his supporters have kept the near voting account. He beat the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton with 10,704 votes from Michigan in 2016, then lost against Democratic candidate Joe Biden by 154,188 Michigan votes four years later.

Trump beat Harris with 80,103 Michigan votes last November.

In almost 100 days since his return to the White House, Trump has signed a series of decrees and described other political initiatives that immediately had an impact on the Americans.

The activity of the presidents has apparently not slowed down since then, each week, offering new problems and new understandings of the way in which the Trump administration influences the American law and culture, including in Michigan.

While the voters favored it in the state of the battlefield last year, the residents of Michigan also joined the growing number of demonstrations expressing their opposition to its policies, on issues ranging from ecome to immigration.

