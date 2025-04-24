Politics
Swedish journalist in charge of turkey risks 12 years old
Dagens, etc. said Medin will appear before a judge in Ankara next week via a video link from Silivri prison [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
A Swedish journalist arrested upon arrival in Türkiye in March was accused of “insulting the president” as well as terrorist crimes and risks of 12 years in prison, his employer said on Wednesday.
Joakim Medin, 40, will be tried on April 30 for the first accusation, his newspaper Today, etc. said in an article on his website.
A hearing date for the second accusation has not yet been set.
Today, etc. said Medin will appear before a judge in Ankara next week via a video link from Silivri prison.
He said he risked three years in prison for the insult accusation and nine years for the accusation of terror.
Medin was arrested upon his arrival in Turkey to cover the demonstrations in the rue de Mass sparge by the detention and imprisonment of the mayor of the opposition of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political rival of President Rece Tayyip Erdogan.
“I can only reiterate that he is a journalist who has done journalistic work”, ” Today, etc. Editor -in -chief Andreas Gustavsson said in a comment.
“Joakim is not a criminal, certainly not a kind of terrorist. I think he is looking forward to his case, simply because he is innocent,” he said.
Turkey accused Medin of being a member of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), an accusation he denied.
The PKK led an insurrection of several decades against the Turkish state and was appointed by Turkey as a prohibited terrorist group.
Gustavsson said the accusation concerning alleged terrorist ties was “the most serious”.
“From what we know so far, Turkey is trying to claim that all the journalistic work Joakim Medin has produced on Turkey is terrorist acts,” he said.
“It is of course an absurd accusation.”
