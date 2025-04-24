



The president of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, offered rare criticism from Vladimir Putin, urging the Russian chief to stop! After a fatal dam of attacks against Kyiv, the Ukraine capital.

I am not satisfied with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary and a very bad timing. Vladimir, stop! 5,000 soldiers per week die. Trump said in an article on his Truth social platform. Allows you to make the peace agreement!

A rescue worker erases the rubble with a damaged house by a Russian strike in a residential area in kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP photo / Evgeniy Maloletka)

Russia has struck Kyiv with a longtime missile and drone dam. At least 12 people were killed and 90 were injured in the deadliest assault in the city since last July.

Trumps' frustration increases as an effort led by the United States to obtain a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia has not progressed.

The comments on Putin occurred after Trump was unleashed to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday and accused him of extending the murder ground by refusing to give in the Crimean Peninsula occupied by Russia as part of a possible agreement. Russia illegally annexed this region in 2014.

The AP Washington correspondent, Sagar Meghani, reports that the president wins on rare criticism from Vladimir Putin after the Russian strikes on Ukraine.

With his assertion that Putin has demonstrated a very bad timing with the massive attack, Trump seemed to suggest that the Russian chief made no favor for the realization of Kremlins' demand that any peace agreement included Russia which kept control of the Crimea as well as Ukrainian territory in the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson made of the federated.

Later Thursday, at an oval office meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre, Trump said that Crimea had been withdrawn from Ukraine without fighting. He also noted that the annexation of the Black Sea Peninsula occurred under the supervision of President Barack Obamas.

Asked about what Putin now does to help forge a peace agreement, Trump replied, which has stopped taking the whole country, a large concession.

But the idea is that that Ukraine and a large part of Europe have fiercely rejected, arguing that Russia in break in a land taking is hardly a concession.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly repeated that recognition of occupied territory like Russia is a red line for Ukraine. He noted on Thursday that Ukraine accepted a proposal for a ceasefire from the United States 44 days ago as a first step towards a negotiated peace, but that Moscow's attacks had continued.

A heavily damaged residential house after a Russian strike in a residential area in kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday April 24, 2025. (AP photo / Alex Babenko)

Trumps Putin's criticism is notable because Trump has repeatedly said that Russia was more willing than Ukraine to conclude an agreement.

I did not like last night, said Trump about the massive attack on Russia against Kyiv. I was not satisfied with that.

In his relations with Zelenskyy and Putin, Trump focused on which leader has a lever effect. Putin has cards and Zelenskyy does not do so, said Trump several times. At the same time, the new republican administration has taken measures to a more cooperative line with Putin, for whom Trump has long shown admiration.

Trump, during his meeting with the Norvèges, Gahr Stream discussed the war in Ukraine, American prices and other questions.

Norway, a member of NATO and solid supporter of Ukraine, shares a border of around 123 miles (198 kilometers) with Russia.

Gahr Stre said that both parties should know that they should deliver. He also suggested that Trump pushes both parties to reach an agreement.

To evolve towards an end of this war, the American engagement is critical, and President Trump made this possible, he said. It's clear

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said Putin should stop lying when he claims to want peace while continuing to bomb Ukraine.

There is only one answer that we expect: does President Putin accept an unconditional ceasefire? said Macron during a visit to Madagascar. Macron added that the anger of the Americans should focus on one person: President Putin.

The rescuers clean the rubble after a Russian strike in a residential area in kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday April 24, 2025. (AP photo / Alex Babenko)

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs also offered a measured repression on Trumps' criticisms on Zelenskyy on the position of Ukrainians in Crimea.

During the talks last week in Paris, US officials presented a proposal that included Russia to keep control of the Ukrainian territory occupied within the framework of an agreement, according to a European official familiar with the issue. The proposal was discussed Wednesday during talks with US, European and Ukrainian officials.

The principle of the territorial integrity of Ukraine is not something that can be negotiated, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Christophe Lemoine. It was the post last week and reiterated yesterday in London at a meeting of a similar format.

When asked if France agreed with Trumps' comments according to which the position of the Ukraines was to blame the war, Lemoine said that the Ukrainians showed that they were open to negotiations while Russia continues its strikes.

Rather, we have the impression that it is the Russians who slow down discussions, he said.

The White House announced on Tuesday that Trumps Special EnV, Steve Witkoff, would visit Moscow this week for a new series of discussions with Putin on the war. It would be their fourth meeting since Trump took office in January.

Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, met NATO secretary general on Thursday on Thursday, who also had interviews with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trumps National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

The leaders of the 32-member alliance should meet in the Netherlands in two months. Trump pushed them to significantly intensify defense expenses.

In 2023, when the invasion of Russia of Ukraine entered its second year, they agreed that all the allies should spend at least 2% of the gross domestic product on their military budgets. Estimates from the Natos annual report published Thursday showed that 22 allies had reached this objective last year, against a previous forecast of 23.

But clearly with 2%, we cannot defend the NATO territory, Rutte told journalists at the White House after the meeting. It must be considerably higher.

Petrequin reported in Paris. The writer Associated Press Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.

