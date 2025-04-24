Attack of Pahalgam: PM Modi says that the authors will be punished beyond their imagination; Pakistan says that India's attempts to stop the industrial water will be considered an act of war, and more in the best Hindu news of April 24, 2025.

In this screenshot via the PMO YouTube on April 24, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the national program of the Raj Panchayati day in the Madhubani district, Bihar. | Photo credit: PTI

The officials of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the conspirators will be punished beyond their imagination: PM Modi

Addressing a public rally in the Bihars Madhubani district Thursday, April 24, 2025), two days after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire in which at least 26 people were killed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared with category that those responsible for the terrorist attack and their conspirators will be punished beyond their imagination. They will be punished, he reiterated.

Any attempt by India to stop the industrial water will be considered an act of war: Pakistan

One day after India has decided to hold the Industry Water Treaty at Abeyance, the Pakistan Prime Ministers Office said that such an attempt would be considered an act of war. The country has also announced a series of reprisals, including blocking its airspace for India and the suspension of all commercial activities. The Pakistan National Security Committee including the main civilian and military leaders held its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday, April 24, 2025).

Pahalgam attack: Cashmere students in Punjab, Uttarakhand lightens harassment

A few days after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam in which 26 people, most of them tourists, were killed, reports from cashmirian students were attacked and harassed are emerged from states such as Punjab and Uttarakhand, according to Jammu and Jammu-Cachemire Studens Association (JKSA). Given the incidents, the chief minister of J&K, Omar Abdullah, said that the government was in contact with its counterparts in states where such reports have emerged.

Attack of Pahalgam: Amit Shah, Brief of Jaishankar Murmu

The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, and the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, called President Droupadi Murmu to Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday April 24, 2025) to inform him of the fatal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam, before a full -fledged meeting.

Army soldier killed in J & Ks Udhampur

An army soldier was killed during a meeting between the security forces and the activists following a research operation in the Jammu district and the UDHAMPUR CACHIMIRS on Thursday, April 24, 2025), officials announced. The shooting took place in the Dudu-Basantgarh region during a cord and research operation that was launched on the basis of information on the presence of terrorists, they said.

The Congress calls for the analysis of intelligence failures, security towers which led to the terrorist attack of Pahalgam

The Congress Work Committee requested a complete analysis of the intelligence failures and the security towers that led to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 21, 2025, which led to the murder of 26 people, mainly tourists. The party also blamed Pakistan for the brain of Pahalgam's terrorist attack.

The Supreme Court to be heard on the Government of Gujarat Government, Godhra Train Burning Cascts on May 6, 7 May 7

Thursday, April 24, 2025), the Supreme Court said that it will begin the last hearing on May 6 and 7 on the calls filed by the Government of Gujarat and several other convicted in the Burning Burning of Godhra 2002. A bench of judges JK Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal asked the main lawyer Sanjay Hegde, appearing for one of the convicts, Revised compilation of his submissions containing the details of the head on the accusations against the convicts on May 3.

The government renounces initial payment, rather offers discounts to accelerate the exploitation of underground coal

In order to accelerate the operationalization of underground coal blocks, the government on Thursday April 24, 2025) announced new incentives such as the renunciation of initial payment. The pressure for underground extraction of coal is aligned with the conduct of countries for the production of sustainable coal.

Murshidabad Violence: Five other prisoners for riots, total arrests now at 307

Western Bengal Police have arrested five other people for their alleged involvement in the riots of Murshidabad, bringing the total number of arrests to 307, a senior officer said on Thursday April 24, 2025. The people arrested, left from various places in the district district (April 23, 2025), had direct links with the riots in which three people were killed and several injured, he said.

American numbers are not wise travel for J&K after the Pahalgam terrorist attack

The United States (United States) has issued a travel notice for Jammu and cashmere due to terrorist attacks and possible violent civilian disorders in the Union territory and also less than 10 km from the Indian-Pakistani border. The advisory warning of all American citizens was issued on Wednesday April 24, 2025), one day after the terrorists opened fire at the cashmere Pahalgam killing 26 people, mainly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the valley from the Pulwama strike in 2019.

US vice-president JD Vance leaves for Washington by Jaipur

US vice-president JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their three children left for Washington on a special Jaipur International Airport plane on Thursday, April 24, 2025), officials announced. Mr. Vance and his family arrived in Jaipur de Delhi on Monday, April 21. Tuesday, April 22, they visited Fort Amber before Mr. Vance delivered a speech on the India-US relationship during a program.

Prevails over the trade war, the threats of annexation have turned the Canada elections upside down

US President Donald won over the trade war and annexation threats have turned the Canada elections upside down and improved the fortune of the Liberal Party, which could win a fourth consecutive mandate in power next week. The leaders of the Liberal Party and the new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, headed for an overwhelming defeat in the Monday elections (April 28, 2025) until the American president begins to attack the economy of Canada and even threatening his sovereignty, in particular by suggesting that she should become the 51st state.

India expects imports of steel to slow down from China, South Korea and Japan, according to the government source

India is expecting imports of steel from China, South Korea and Japan to slow down after the taxation of temporary prices this week, a government source said directly on the situation on Thursday, April 24, 2025). Monday, April 21, India, the second largest producer in the world in gross steel, imposed a temporary rate of 12%, or a right of provisional safeguard, on certain imports of steel for 200 days.

The High Court of Delhi asks Swiggy, Zepto to respond to a plea to make applications more accessible to visually disorders

Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the High Court of Delhi asked Swiggy and Zepto to respond to a plea saying that their applications were not accessible to people with visual disorders. Judge Sachin Datta published an opinion on fast trade platforms and at the center of the petition by accessibility of the NGO mission.

Pakistans Arshad Nadeem decreases the Neeraj chopras inviting to participate in the classic javelin event NC

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem said he had refused the invitation of Neeraj Chopras to participate in the NC classic Javelin event in Bengaluru on May 24, because this will come up against his training calendar for the next Asian athletic championships. Nadeem, however, said that he was grateful to Chopra to have invited him to the event. The Classic event (NC) is from May 20 (May 24) while I should leave for Korea on May 22 for the Asian athletics championship, Nadeem said.