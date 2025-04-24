How do you noted President Donald Trump?





Tell us that Trump will finish his first 100 days in power on April 30. We want to know how you think he's going. President Donald Trump speaks with journalists in the White House on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump returned to the White House on January 20, 2025, after winning a controversial election. With his second mandate, Trump promised to bring a feeling of renewed energy and a daring action to his presidency, continuing to continue his signature program “America First”. Did he keep his promises?

While he approaches his first 100 days in power, here is an overview of some of the key actions that have shaped his mandate so far.

Decrees

Trump has not lost time to sign decrees to target his campaign promises – he signed the most decrees during his first 100 days than any president from Harry S. Truman, for a total of 129.

Its decrees covered a range of questions, immigration reform and mass deportations, prices, reducing federal spending and reducing federal workforce.

Many decrees are disputed in court.

The economy

Economically, Trump was aimed at fighting inflation and stimulating the American economy. His plans and prices may be the most remarkable.

On April 2 (nicknamed “Day of Liberation”), he announced a reference tax of 10% on almost all American imports, with additional reciprocal prices on imports of 90 countries. A month later, Trump reversed the course on reciprocal prices and put a 90 -day break on the plan, while increasing the tariffs on China 145%.

According to a Pew Research Center survey carried out in early April, 59% of Americans disapprove of the administration prices, while 39% approve.

Immigration

Immigration remains one of Trump's most important questions, with his administration pushing to tighten asylum laws, increase deportations and repression of so-called sanctuary cities like Boston.

His position on immigration was both praised by his supporters and criticized by opponents, in particular with regard to the detention of international students and the revocation of student visas.

Readers: How will you notify the first 100 days of Trump?

While Trump reaches her 100 days on April 30, the nation finds himself reflecting on the last four months. His presidency has already brought strong divisions, with a strong support for his base and his deep opposition of criticism. It remains to be seen that his agenda will succeed in creating a lasting change or leading to additional polarization.

With a second term now in progress, how will you note the first 100 days of Donald Trump? Did he keep his promises and your priorities?

Tell us by filling out the form or sending us an email to [email protected]And your answer may appear in a future article by Boston.com.

Annie Jonas is community writer at Boston.com. She was previously local editor at Patch and a freelancer at the Financial Times.

