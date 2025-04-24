Germany stops the sale of 40 new Eurofighter jets in the Turkish Air Force





In a new change in the potential sale of Eurofights jets to equip the Turkish Air Force, Germany has again interrupted the agreement, citing political concerns concerning the democratic system of the countries, with a particular emphasis on the recent arrest of one of the main political opponents of the government led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The decision represents not only a major setback for the plans to diversify the capacities of institutions, but also for the United Kingdom and its well-known offer of a total of 40 aircraft configured in standard 4. The news was reported by the German point of sale Handelsblatt, who consulted government sources from the outgoing coalition government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, learning the reasons for this return to a veto. In this regard, it should be mentioned that Berlin is particularly concerned about the detention of Ekrem Imamolu, one of the opposition leaders in the current government. According to his party (the Party of the Republican People), the news is clear political conspiracy, As the mayor of Istanbul faces accusations of corruption which could prevent him from presenting himself to future presidential elections; The government denies this and maintains that this is an independent judicial inquiry and not an attack on the democratic system. Whatever the decision of the Court on the accusations against Imamolu, the strong public demonstrations and the aforementioned indications are a sufficient reason in the eyes of the German government to describe the situation as a attack on Turkish democracyAnd therefore to withdraw its approval from the sale of weapons to Turkey. We must not forget at this stage that the sale of Eurofighter aircraft in question requires unanimous approval of the four partner countries involved in the manufacturing consortium: Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom; Consequently, the recent German decision would completely freeze the operation. It is useful to recall that Ankara is looking to acquire new Eurofights at least since 2023, after having faced difficulties in negotiating the arrival of F-16 planes to strengthen its air force. Since then, these intentions have experienced solid support from the United Kingdom, a country that considers potential sale as a significant boost for an industrial complex that needs new contracts to maintain jobs in the future way due to the decision to acquire American F-35 furtive fighters as the main platform to renew its hunting fleet. However, this has been a process marked from the start by doubts within the German government about the beneficiary of these new planes, even if Turkey is an ally within NATO. For Berlin, initial concerns focused on military operations by Ankara against Kurdish groups on the Syrian border obstacle which was only overcome at the end of last year. At that time, Turkish Defense Minister Yaar Gler said: Germany has resisted for a long time, but thanks to the positive support of our NATO allies (note of publishers: Great Britain, Italy and Spain), it responded favorably. Given this, the United Kingdom still has the hope of finalizing the sale, according to recent local reports on talks between British and Turkish representatives. From the Londons point of view, the previous approval of the Germanys has opened a path which is now difficult to close despite the concerns about the state of Turkish democracy. It is suggested that it is more a political decision to allow the newly elected government to make the final decision once in power. In this case, the approval of the sale would depend on the future chancellor Friedrich Merz, candidate of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany. Images used for illustrative purposes only. You can also like: a Turkish Air Force F-16 Block 40 block successfully tests the new EDPOD electronic support pod Edpod

