Donald prevails over the same as holders argue for a private dinner with the American president

The value of Donald Trumps Memecoin climbed over 50% on Wednesday after the cryptocurrency issuers said that the American president would dine with the 220 best holders next month.

The group would be invited to a private dinner at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington on May 22 to hear Trump talking about the future of the crypto, the organizers said.

The 25 people who have most of the Trumps coins will also be invited to a reception before dinner and a VIP visit to the White House the next day.

This decision, which came while merchants were preparing for a new release from $ Trump tokens on the market, has helped generate its price up to $ 14.70 its highest level since early March, according to Coinbase data.

The room has been controversial since its launch a few days before the presidents inaugurated.

He went from around $ 6 to a summit of $ 75, provoking accusations of cryptocurrency experts that the entrant president exploits the enthusiasm of his supporters for a financial gain. Financial Times' analysis estimated that Trumps Crypto Project made at least $ 350 million in launching the token in January.

The White House did not immediately respond to a comment request.

According to the Tokens website, around 80% of tokens are held by CIC Digital, which is affiliated with the Trump organization, and a CIC co -ownership company called Fight Fight Fight LLC.

A website created for dinner said that guests would be determined by the average balance of Trump coins held between April 23 and May 12, and that participants could check their ranking on the official $ Trump ranking.

Wednesday afternoon, 183 people had connected their portfolios in the ranking. The upper holder, identified only as a case, held around 400,000 Trump tokens, worth around 5.2 million dollars.

Coinmarketcap classifies the Trump token like the 37th largest cryptocurrency. The value of the parts in circulation was around 2.6 billion dollars on Wednesday afternoon.

The growing price and the rapid fall in the value of Trump's medal have made it one of the largest mecoins of cryptographic markets, or tokens that represent memes, characters or current events.

In February, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the main regulator of the American markets, said that they were more similar to collectibles and did not fall under federal securities laws.

Wednesday's overvoltage came while traders were preparing for more tokens held by original investors and initiates to be unlocked and potentially sold on the market. However, the organizers said that the expected unlocking would be on break for 90 days.

