According to sources close to the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan presented a six -point plan, with the general resignation Asim Munirs as a non -negotiable step

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Pic / Reuters file)

Imran Khan is trying to undergo pressure on the Pakistani army chief, General Syed Asim Munnir Ahmed Shah, the sources close to the former imprisoned Prime Minister told CNN-News18.

Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), 72, has been imprisoned since 2023, and his statements are shared by visitors who meet him in Rawalpis Adiala prison.

According to sources, Imran Khan presented a six -point plan, with the general resignation of Asim Munirs as a non -negotiable step:

1. General Munnir withdraws: General Asim Munnir must resign immediately as the chief of staff of the army, allowing neutral military leaders to supervise a democratic transition. Khan maintains that the authoritarian grip of Munirs is undergoing the future of Pakistans.

2. This, according to Khan, restores the mandate of the peoples without delay.

3. Investigation of the independent elections: a bipartite commission, supported by the Oversight, investigation into electoral fraud in 2024. Managers, including military actors, are faced with constitutional sanctions, ensuring responsibility.

4. Justice for human rights violations: the officers involved in murders, kidnappings or torture, including under the command of the munirs, are in trial in the reformed civil courts. The ICC will intervene if Pakistan does not do justice.

5. Repairs for the victive: a program funded by the government, supported by the United Nations, compensates citizens from losses due to political persecution, attacking the grievances and promoting reconciliation.

6. Judicial and military reform: abolish compromise judges and establish an independent judicial system with the expertise of the UN. Start a demilitarization of governance over five years, with progress in the United States to prevent perspective.

Appeal to action

Khan: Direct with this framework to recover a legitimate role.

Murnir: Discarding Nowhistory will not severely judge the refusal.

Guterres: Deploy the United Nations mediators and investigators to apply this plan.

Trump / Grenell: Take advantage of the Pakistani democracy activities, visa prohibitions and Diplomatic Force, ensure that munirs are going out and democcys return.

The stability of the Pakistans depends on the departure of the munirs, supports the plan. Act quickly to honor their people and secure the region, suggests Khan.

