The Surakarta district court held a trial of the 7th study diploma of the Jokowi high school





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The inaugural hearing of the trial linked to the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo was held at the Tribunal of the City Solo (PN), Central Java, Thursday April 24, 2025. In the trial, the question was the Jokowi secondary school diploma.

The trial was filed by a lawyer by Solo Muhammad Taufiq. He was accompanied by his legal team on behalf of the false diploma team group, the non -shame (Teput UGM).

In the trial, in addition to Jokowi, there were three other defendants, namely the General Electoral Commission (KPU), Solo 6 State High School (Sman) and Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Yogyakarta.

In today's trial, Jokowi was represented by his lawyer Yb Irpan. From solo KPU, the president of the solo City Kpu Yustinus Arya Artheswara with the team and Sman 6 Solo were also present, namely the director of the Munarso school. The UGM was represented by the lawyer. The panel of judges was chaired by Putu Gde Hariadi.

The trial was suspended for 20 minutes because the defendant Sman 6 Solo had not registered with the solo district court as a defendant. Once the SMAN 6 recording process is completed, the trial was held again.

Thanks to the process of trial, the defendant and the plaintiff accepted and decided to be mediation. The defendant and the plaintiff agreed to appoint an outside mediator of the district court of the solo city, Adi Slistiyono, professor of the Faculty of Law, Sebelas Maret University (UNS) solo.

“We submit the mediation of this case to the defendant and the plaintiff. If the results of the mediation already exist, to be transmitted to the district court of Surakarta,” said Pau closing the trial.

Once encountered outside the trial, Taufiq explained that his party had asked Adi Salistriyono as a mediator of this case. Then, of the four accused of Sman 6 solo, the solo City Kpu, Jokowi and UGM accepted.

“We name a non -judge mediator, Professor Adi Salistriyono, registered in the solo district court,” said Taufiq.

Taufiq said that mediation would be carried out at the Solo City district court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. He made sure that mediation was not intention to make peace, but in accordance with the Supreme Court (PERMA) regulations of 2016.

“We always hope that mediation will show the original diploma,” he said.

The YB IRPAN said that his party had agreed to mediate with the rules of the case was to be started by mediation according to Perma n ° 1 of 2016.

“It is essential for the parties to resolve by mediation before the tree inspection by the judge,” said IRPAN

IRPAN said that mediation opens up possibilities for both parties to conclude an agreement without continuing the subject.

“In mediation, I of course want to know in advance the CV directed by the applicant as to the requests for the defendant,” he said.

He added that the decision to continue or would not be consulted directly in Jokowi after receiving a curriculum vitae from the applicant

“After knewing what was done by the applicant, through his legal advisor in the form of a CV. I could only consult Mr. Jokowi, which had to be fulfilled or not,” he said.

In addition to the trial concerning a secondary school diploma, Jokowi also faced a default trial on the cancellation of the production of Esemka cars, whose trial also took place today, on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at the Surakarta district court.

