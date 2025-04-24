



Washington President Trump said on Thursday that Chinese government spokesperson was mistaken in refusing commercial talks to defuse massive rates of tit-form between the two largest economies in the world. “”[China is] To say his “false news” that commercial discussions occur “, a journalist prompted Trump to the White House. “Well, they had a meeting this morning,” replied the president. “No matter who is” they “. We can reveal it later, but they had meetings this morning. And we met China. “ The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Guo Jiakun, was categorical earlier during the day that no talks took place. President Trump said on Thursday that commercial negotiations occur with China contesting Beijing's assertion that “false news”. Getty images “Reports are false news,” said Guo. “As long as I know, China and the United States have not organized consultations or negotiations on the issue of prices, even less reached an agreement.” The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said on Wednesday that in -depth commercial discussions with China were “put next to it”, but there are growing speculations that the two countries will reduce prices before a potential agreement in the future. Optimism has led to another good day to Wall Street, with the industrial average of Dow Jones, ending 486 points, the Nasdaq winning almost 458 points and the S&P 500 up nearly 109 points. Bessent has described the prices as “unbearable” for American companies, fearing that the lack of goods produced by China would make many American stores to have empty shelves while Beijing accused Trump of “blacking up” in talks. The average United States's average rate of the United States on Chinese products is 147.6% according to The Peterson Institute for International Economics. China responded with an average rights rate of 124.1% on American goods. The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, described the current rate rates between the United States and China as unsustainable. Getty images Trump, illustrated in 2019 with Chinese President Xi Jinping, would not say with whom the American officials speak. AFP via Getty Images Trump took prices during his first mandate, leaving an office with an average rate of 19.3% up compared to approximately 3.1% when he took office in 2017. Former President Joe Biden kept these prices and applied new ones last year, including a 100% levy on electric vehicles and a new 50% service on solar parts. In February and early March, Trump threaded additional 20% tariffs on China during its fentanyl exports, which killed around 334,000 Americans in the past five years for which data is available. The president then hit China with an additional 34% “reciprocal” rate on April 2, followed by another hike when Beijing retaliated. Trump has interrupted his “reciprocal” prices for most countries – with the exception of China – until the beginning of July in the hope of new transactions which reduce American trade deficits and break down foreign prices and non -pricing barriers. Bessent met a South Korean delegation on Thursday, which, according to the secretary of the treasure, said “came with their” game game “, and discussions with Japan and India were described by administration officials as being completed.

