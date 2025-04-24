Do not exploit the earthquakes of Istanbul for political purposes

After the earthquake of magnitude on Wednesday on Wednesday in Istanbul and hundreds of small replicas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan warned people not to exploit the situation for political purposes.

Such days are not there to “play politics”, but to remember “unity and brotherhood,” said the president on Thursday.

Erdoan said he did not want to debate at such a sensitive moment and considered it “a lack of respect for the people”.

A series of earthquakes continued to shake up Istanbul one day after recording the largest, Turkey Afad Disaster Agency signaling some 300 post-rings, one of them measuring an amplitude of 4.6.

“Our greatest consolation is that we have no death to cry,” said Erdoan, whose government, according to the opposition, has failed to develop Istanbul and protect it from earthquakes.

At the same time, the broader opposition accuses the greatest opposition force, the Party of the Republican People (CHP), of using its control of the city to block the progress of the security of earthquakes.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, urbanization and climate change, around 1,400 damage to buildings have been recorded since the start of earthquakes on Wednesday.

According to the report, around 1.5 million buildings are classified as “at risk” in the event of a strong earthquake.

“For Istanbul, every second counts and time is exhausted,” said Minister Murat Kurum.