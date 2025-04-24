Trump offers a private dinner to 220 investors in his same





The online flashy announcement called him the most exclusive invitation in the world, a chance to have an intimate private dinner with President Trump in his golf club reserved for members in Virginia, followed by a visit to the White House.

A headquarters would be reserved for each of the 220 main investors of $ Trump, a cryptocurrency that Trump launched on the eve of his inauguration.

In an astonishing escalation of the Trump family's efforts to take advantage of Crypto, a website promoting $ Trump, presidents of so-called same, announced on Wednesday that the biggest buyers of coins would be invited to meet him. The effort was, in fact, an offer of access to the White House in exchange for an investment in one of Mr. Trumpy Crypto's ventures.

Dinner with President Trump and the $ Trump community! said the invitation. Let the president know how many coins $ trump you have!

For months, Mr. Trumps inflicts in the crypto has created ethical conflicts with little precedent in presidential history. While it markets digital currencies to the public, Trump has also appointed regulators who reveal the application of cryptography and have called for legislation that would stimulate industries in the United States.

While the news of the dinner invitation spread on social networks, the same price increased by more than 60%, suggesting that investors rushed to accumulate enough parts to qualify for a seat for dinner.

It's really incredible, said Corey Frayer, who supervised Crypto's policy for the Securities and Exchange Commission during the Biden administration. They make the payment agreement explicit.

A commercial entity linked to Mr. Trump has a large slice of parts, which means that the president benefits personally each time the price increases, at least on paper. Trump and his business partners also receive fees when the parts are exchanged, a windfall which amounted to nearly $ 100 million in the weeks that followed the start of the room in January.

Victoria Haneman, professor of law at the University of Creighton, said that the offer had raised concerns concerning the way Trump and his businesses could maneuver to take advantage of the presidency.

At the beginning of this year, the SEC published official advice saying that even, a type of cryptocurrency based on an online joke or a celebrity mascot, will not be subject to the monitoring of the agency. Crypto skeptics have criticized policy as a risky decision that could open the door to creeping fraud by the Memecoin promoters.

As president, Trump has a broad immunity of laws governing conflicts of interest, an escape that he has stressed in the past. The representatives of the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Trumps his Eric, who helps manage the Trump organization, a sponsor of the Trump $ Trump, refused to comment.

Formerly skeptical of cryptocurrency, Trump adopted digital currencies on the campaign of the campaign last year, while crypto companies paid tens of millions of dollars in the 2024 elections.

In the fall, Mr. Trump and his sons, Donald Jr., Eric and Barron, said they were creating a company, World Liberty Financial, which offered a digital currency called WLFI. Until now, $ 550 million in these parts have been sold, according to the company.

Shortly after, Mr. Trumps' social media, Trump Media & Technology Group, decided to offer financial products related to crypto to amateur investors and announced a partnership with Crypto.com, a digital trading platform.

But Mr. Trumps Memecoin Venture aroused the most attention.

Only three days before the inauguration, Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media site, which he sold the play. Sales of $ Trump immediately increased, making president elected a billionaire crypto on paper.

The same tends to increase and drop quickly, and $ prevails over the price quickly. The merchants who had accumulated the room underwent more than $ 2 billion in cumulative losses.

The announcement of the dinner seemed to be calculated to light more interest for the parts.

When $ Trump was sold in January, a large reserve of parts was awarded to donors. But the rules integrated into the offer prevented these initiates from selling one of the rooms until last week, which makes it fear that they are trying to unload their assets and that the $ prevail.

Instead, the price has gradually increased in the days preceding the invitation, then jumped over the announcement.

On the Memecoins website, the promoters of $ Trump created a ranking of the biggest investors of parts of parts essentially an online game allowing buyers to follow their place in the ranking. Invitations to dinner would go to the 220 owners of average dollars of $ 220 between April 23 and May 12, the website said. The top 25 buyers would gain access to a reception with Mr. Trump before dinner and a VIP VIP visit. (For the moment, the investor classified 25th in the graph has approximately 4,000 pieces, worth around $ 54,000.)

The more you have $ Trump and the more you hold it, the higher your ranking, said the website.

Dinner with Trump is expected to take place on May 22 at the Trump National Golf Club, the website said, the most exclusive calling once in a life invitation.

