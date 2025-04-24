



Sefton's council chief Cllr Marion Atkinson, and Bootle Peter Dowd's deputy joined real estate director Aldis Bryn Richards to see the progress of the new Pundle Drive store in Litherland. Accompanied by Seftons Ford and St Oswald Wards, Liz Dowd, Joe Johnson, Paulette Lappin, Ian Moncur and Carla Thomas and Mike Zanin, of CTM Management, they saw how the release of the site for the 7 million people store had been completed. Due to the end of October, the new Aldi store will have 123 parking spaces including eight accessible spaces and eight parents and children. Four spaces will be charging points for electric vehicles with underground infrastructure to add 20 others in the future. There will also be seven covered and short bicycle parking spaces for customers and longtime bicycle parking spaces for staff, located in the store warehouse. As part of development, there will be new pedestrian links with Pendle Drive and Gorsey Lane and landscaping to improve the appearance of sites. There will also be new road junctions on Pendle Drive and a new road access to vehicles through the site. The Sefton Council granted approval of the planning of the new store in February, but Aldi has already progressed on Apace with demolitions and permission work on the site and is ready to start the construction of the store building. The Council also forced Aldi to set up a skills and development plan in employment, in order to maximize employment and training possibilities for local populations within the framework of the program. Anyone interested in this is recommended to speak to the work team of the SEFTON @ advice who will promote opportunities. CLLR Atkinson said:

I was delighted to see the progress made before the construction of the store, which will offer a new affordable purchasing store for local residents as well as good quality training and employment opportunities for local populations. Bryn Richards said:

Mer to thank the advisers for taking the time to visit us in Pendle Drive. Their visit reflects our collaboration with the SEFTON council throughout the planning process, which allowed us to deliver our significant investment to Litherland. It was now ready to start construction and look forward to welcoming our first customers in the coming months. Peter Dowd MP said:

This development offers local populations the possibility of obtaining a safe and well paid job, while offering local buyers a place to buy affordable food and other products. I was happy to see that this new store will also bring improvements to motorways to make the roads safer for pedestrians, as well as landscaping to improve the appearance of the site. This is good news for residents nearby. Do you have a story for Stand Up For Southport? Do you need advertising, public relations or media? Please send an Andrew Brown message via Facebook here or send me an email to: Medianndrewbrownn @ gmail

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://standupforsouthport.com/new-aldi-store-to-open-in-litherland-this-october-thanks-to-7m-investment-as-mp-and-council-leaders-view-progress/

