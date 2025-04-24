Jokowi to take legal action to maintain justice and restore reputation





Jakarta, investor.id – The political observer of the Indonesian Public Institute (IPI), Karyono Wibowo assessed that the exact stage of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) brought legal action for false diplomas. Thanks to these legal steps, Jokowi wants to maintain justice and restore his reputation. “We can say that it is an impulse for Mr. Jokowi because some people also took a legal process for his accusations,” said Karyono in a discussion entitled “Jokowi Legal Steps, Democracy lessons” held by the # Indonésiaah movement in the Sengggi region, Jakarta, Thursday 4/24/2025). According to Karyono, Jokowi's legal stage is the constitutional law of each citizen guaranteed by the Constitution. Each citizen has an equal position in the eyes of the law and it is the norm in a democratic country. “Regarding this question, Pak Jokowi explained that his reputation was very disadvantaged and the image of his family. So far, we have also witnessed how negative problems are often addressed to Mr. Jokowi even before being president. Now, now, it is full, but this question continues to be raised in public spaces,” he said. Karyono also suspected the existence of another program behind the emergence of the question of false diplomas, in particular linked to the residue of political transition interests after the 2024 elections. According to him, not a few groups that really hated Jokowi from the start, even well before becoming president. “My reading is the effect of the residue of political interest from Mr. Jokowi to Pak Prabowo. Remember, hateful Pak Jokowi often aims to target it. After the elections, this group seemed to try to continue taking care of this problem and strangely, the target of his shooting has not changed, Mr. Jokowi, “he said. In fact, said Karyono, the question of the false diploma was a step to separate Jokowi from President Prabowo Suubianto. Including, efforts to create political destails and possibly also linked to the reasons for political interests 2029. “I think that President Prabowo has also read this and I am optimistic that President Prabowo can also be judicious to respond to various residues of this political interest,” he said. In addition, Karyono predicted that the political battle between the elite would continue in the future. It's just that, he said, at that time, the target was Jokowi. “The residues between interest groups will continue until each group can feel safe to explore political opportunities during the 2029 elections. And now the target is the shooting, Pak Jokowi, remembered save He is considered to have a significant contribution to supervising the political transition process of him to President Prabowo, “concluded Jokowi. Editor: Ik

