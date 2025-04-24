Updating the Trump's transgender military ban: the Supreme Court obtains an emergency call





On Thursday, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court of the United States to allow the application of its ban on transgender persons who served in the army, even if legal disputes continue.

The emergency call intervened shortly after a federal court of appeal made a brief order by maintaining a national injunction which blocks policy.

Context

President Donald Trump published an executive decree during the first week of his mandate, saying that the presence of transgender soldiers undermines the army’s commitment to the honor, veracity and discipline, even in personal conduct. The order said that transgender people were a threat to military preparation.

US President Donald Trump (L) welcomes the United States chief John G. Roberts, JR when he arrives to pronounce an address to a joint congress session at the American Capitol in March

According to the directive, the defense secretary of the time, Pete Hegseth, implemented a policy prohibiting alleged transgender people from enrolling or continuing the service in the armed forces.

However, in March, the American district judge Benjamin Settle in Tacoma, Washington, ruled in favor of several longtime transgender soldiers. These people argued that the ban was discriminatory and degrading, and that being removed from the service would irreparably harm their careers and their reputation. Judge Settle, a former Captain of the American Corps and appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, criticized the lack of justification of the administration to reverse the policy of previous open services, in particular after four years of evidence, showing no negative impact.

Transgender people had been authorized to serve openly since 2016 under a policy adopted during the administration of President Barack Obama. But during his first mandate, Trump reversed this policy with a new directive, only granting exceptions for those who already undergo gender transition according to the rules of the Obama era.

The Supreme Court finally allowed Trump's ban on taking effect. However, President Joe Biden repealed the ban shortly after having assumed his duties, restoring the open services for transgender people. The current efforts of the Ministry of Defense aim to apply regulations that would not allow any exceptions.

Although they represent less than 1% of the total force in active service, thousands of transgender individuals serve in the American army.

What people say

Alivia Stehlik served active service in the US military for nine years before the transition. Now, the 17-year-old veteran who has been deployed around the world may not have a military future. Stehlik, 38, told Newsweek: “No change in business as usual, in terms of my treatment or my reach or my responsibilities. My team is based on me to make my part of the work in our division. We constantly train to ensure the highest levels of preparation and which forces us to do our part. will continue to do. “”

Trump's decree indicates that the false gender identities, “divergent of the sex of an individual cannot meet the rigorous standards necessary for military service”. He also indicates that transgender members are not “mentally and physically adapted to duty”.

The memo describes two exemptions: the transgender staff who wish to enlist must prove that they directly support the “capacities to fight against war”, while the existing members diagnosed with a gender dysphoria must prove that they support the specific needs for the fight against war and have never passed to the genre in which they currently identify.

What is the next step

A legal decline continues. A federal judge in Washington, DC, also blocked the ban, although this decision was interrupted by a federal court of appeal, which heard oral arguments this week. Two of the three judges of the appeal committee were appointed by Trump.

In addition, a New Jersey judge made a more targeted decision preventing the air force from unloading two transgender men, noting that such actions would inflict irreparable professional and personal damage beyond what monetary remuneration could approach.

This is a news in development and will be updated because more information is available.

The reports by the Associated Press contributed to this story.

Update: 04/24/25, 12:54 pm HE: This article has been updated with additional information and remarks.

