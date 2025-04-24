



The largely symbolic order relocates a long -standing bipartite presidential initiative to the HBCU at the White House rather than in the American Department of Education.

Mixed reactions to Trump to dismantle the Department of Education

Residents of Columbia, Missouri and New York reacted to the executive decree of President Donald Trump aimed at dissolving the education department.

Washington, even if his administration targets diversity programs in higher education, President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to support the country's colleges and universities in the country, or HBCU.

He signed a largely symbolic order on April 23 at the Oval Office which reshuffled a long -standing bipartite presidential initiative on the HBCU at the White House rather than in the United States Department of Education. It also maintains a presidential advisory council on HBCU within the Department of Education.

The order was celebrated by many HBCUs, including Howard University, where former vice-president Kamala Harris studied and delivered his concession speech after losing his candidacy for the presidency last year.

“For almost two centuries, Howard and the HBCU collective cultivated talents, unlocked the opportunity and contributed powerfully to each sector of American life,” the school said in a statement. “This decree affirms the vital and visionary necessity of our work.”

Read more: Trump Drawn Mandates on HBCU, school discipline, foreign gifts, accreditation

The directive, which is part of a wave of education orders that Trump signed on April 23, is mainly a continuation of conventional federal policy, which generally supports HBCU. And it strengthens the prioritization by the Trump administration of historically black colleges on other types of institutions that served minorities. Immediately after Trump took office, he canceled similar measures intended to strengthen tribal colleges and universities where at least a quarter of undergraduate students are Hispanic.

This decision frustrated the college officials, who said it would require Herculean effort to revive the federal support on which they came to rely.

“We have to start from scratch,” said Usa Today in January.

Read more: Trump canceled support for tribal and Hispanic colleges. They are not satisfied with it.

The measure is also a gap in the war of the Trump administration against the so-called diversity, equity and inclusion, or Dei. In the past three months, the federal government has exerted huge pressure on colleges to dismantle offices and programs supporting marginalized populations, including black students, or are likely to lose their federal funding.

Individually, around 100 HBCUs in the country lose major sums while the White House is trying to move forward with potentially devastating reductions in federal funding for research sponsored by the National Institutes of Health and the Ministry of Energy.

The measurement on April 23 came among seven orders of Trump which could have an impact on American schools. One affected the rules governing college accreditors. Another has strengthened existing federal laws around foreign and contractual disclosure of universities. Others aimed to strengthen the use of artificial intelligence in class and revise disciplinary measures in K-12 schools.

Zachary Schermele is an education journalist for USA Today. You can reach it by e-mail to [email protected]. Follow it on x at @zachschermele and bluesky at @ zachschermele.bsky.social.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/education/2025/04/24/hbcu-donald-trump-executive-order/83248770007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos