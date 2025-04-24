SEMARAG City Government Push Board easier Mpme Capital Access – Hello Semarang





Hello Semarang – The president of Commission B of the DPRD of the City of Semarang, Joko Widodo, encouraged the city government (PEMKOT) Semarang to facilitate access to capital for companies, in particular micro, small and medium -sized enterprises (MPME). Because progress in MPMs is the main key to building an inclusive and sustainable economy in the city of Semarang. This was transmitted by Joko Widodo when he attended the capitalization of access to capital to the business men of the city of Semarang who was held in the hall of the South Semarang district office on Tuesday (04/22/2025). Thanks to this capitalization of access to capital, in particular with the support of BPR BKK as a strategic partner, we want to make sure that MPMs have the same opportunity to develop and compete in the market. The government of the city of Semarang and the DPRD have committed to continuing to support concrete stages so that the MPMs survive not only but also to become local economic engines, he said. He hoped that socialization could increase the understanding of MPMs concerning access to capital through BPR BKK which is one of the regional companies (BUMD) owned by the government of the city of Semarang. So that not only encourages business growth with the support of easily accessible capital, but also strengthens synergy between local governments, the DPRD and the BUM to create a conducive commercial ecosystem. “In addition, this activity should reduce the difference in access to capital and increase the competitiveness of local products for the progress of the regional economy in a sustainable manner,” he said. On this occasion, Joko Widodo stressed the importance of access to capital as a crucial factor to encourage the growth and sustainability of MPMs. The adequate and easily accessible venture capital allows companies to increase their production capacity, develop the market and innovate to be able to compete effectively. Without adequate capital support, many MPMs will find it difficult to develop and even survive in increasingly ferocious commercial competition, he added. In addition, the member of the Board of Directors of the PKS faction has encouraged the government of the city of Semarang to continue to strengthen policies and provide concrete support for the progression of MPMs. He also underlined the importance of providing access to capital through institutions such as BKK BPR as well as continuous development so that the quality of the product and the competitiveness of business actors increase considerably. In addition, he invited the government to create Pro-UMKM regulations and facilitate businesses in access to digital technology and online markets to extend their commercial scope. “With the synergy between the Legislative Assembly and the Executive is necessary so that the MPME empowerment program can operate effectively and have a broad impact on the economy of the city of Semarang in the future,” he concluded. (HS)

