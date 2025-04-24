Companies that scream for Scottish visas to stimulate the workforce, explains SNP MP





Stephen Gethins argued that the current Uks's current immigration approach does not work. Companies “shout” for Scottish visas, said an SNP deputy because he said that a managed migration program could stimulate Scottish economic growth. Stephen Gethins argued that the current “one-sized” approach to the United Kingdom of Immigration does not work, before the second reading of his Department (Immigration) bill on Friday. The deputy for Arbroath and Brughty Ferry said that the bill of his private member proposes to reveal more powers on immigration to Holyrood, to increase the workforce of Scotland in the sectors of hospitality, tourism and care. Addressing the AP news agency, he said: “Having a large size adapts to any approach to migration is not something that makes good policy. SNP deputy Stephen Gethins with former Prime Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon (Jane Barlow / PA) “Currently, we are setting up policies that take into account South-East England, and not taking into account, for example, parts of Scotland that cry for greater labor. “And migration has always motivated economic growth.” He added: “We are not talking about uncontrolled migration, we are talking about areas that are good for business, and that is why so many companies and industry organizations call for this very measure. “As part of this, we must have a more sensible debate and discussion on migration. “Too often, on questions like Brexit, migration, cultural problems, the Labor Party and other parties look at a reform program, and we have to reject this.” Mr. Gethins continued: “This is a managed migration, but instead of making the Boris Johnson approach to simply open the doors and having no advantage for Scotland, let's see where he can benefit the specific sectors.” The specific details of what a Scottish visa would imply could be decided in collaboration with other political parties, said Gethins. He added: “It could be something that targets specific sectors, it could be a decentralized migration system as you have done in places like Australia and Canada, where different provinces and Canada, for example, have different needs. “This is something that could be held, for example, you already have a Scottish tax system, so the infrastructure is created. “And obviously, it is something that was recognized by Brexiteers and even by the Labor government, there is a particular need.” He continued: “It is something that affairs in Scotland cried, as well as important sectors such as the care sector and the NHS, which were so seriously affected by Brexit and were so seriously affected by the hostile environment.”

