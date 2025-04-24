Politics
The prices prevail over reality while the economic strategy vacillates
After weeks of boastful and climbing, President Trump blinked. Then he blinked. And again.
He fell off his threat to dismiss the president of the federal reserve. Its secretary of the treasury, extremely aware that the S&P 500 was down 10% since Mr. Trump was inaugurated, reported that he was looking for an offramp to avoid an intensive trade war with China.
And now Trump has recognized that 145% tariffs on Chinese products he announced only two weeks ago are not durable. He was partially invited by the warnings of senior executives from Target and Walmart and other large American retailers that consumers would see price overvoltages and empty shelves for certain products imported in a few weeks.
Trumps meets reality is equivalent to a study of living cases in the political and economic costs of the most difficult harsh lines. He entered this trade war by imagining a simpler era in which imposing punistent prices would force companies around the world to build factories in the United States.
It ends the month to discover that the world of modern supply chains is much more complex than it has negotiated, and that it is far from being clear that its magnificent prices will have the effects it predicted.
It is not, of course, the explanation of the events of the last days that the White House extinguishes. Trumps Aid insists that his maximalist requests were an act of strategic brilliance, forcing 90 countries to align to face the president. This can take months, they recognize, to see the resulting dealerships. But to fold the global trade system with American Will, they say, take time.
Have a certain patience and you will see, the secretary of the presidents, Karoline Leavitt, told journalists on Wednesday.
Mr. Trump himself insisted for the journalists of the White House that everything was going as planned.
We have a lot of action in progress, he said, repeating his now familiar line which was not going to be a shore that was benefited by almost all the countries of the world. He again suggested that the United States had to return to the Halcyon era from 1870 to 1913 the year the country began to impose income on income when the prices financed the government and that we had more money than anyone.
And he repeated his prediction which was now going to earn money with everyone, and everyone will be happy.
But Happy did not seem to be the atmosphere around the White House in recent days.
It started with Mr. Trumps' declaration that the termination of the president of the Fed, Jerome H. Powell, which he appointed in 2017, cannot come quickly enough. Its most high -end economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, went further, saying that the administration was considering legal options to withdraw it.
Mr. Trumps is the complaint, it is that Mr. Powell will not reduce interest rates, for fear of catching inflation. But the president was clearly concerned about the warnings of economists according to which the country could head towards the recession, one of his own creations, that which his criticisms are already trying to label the crisis of Trump before he even occurred.
The tone of his comments seemed to suggest that if the recession came, the blame will fall on Mr. Powell.
But once Trump said that if I wanted, hell came out of there very quickly, believe me, another market sale started. This has not made a difference that he does not have the power to reject the president of the Fed, as Mr. Powell noted in recent days. The simple threat seemed to accelerate the feeling that the United States has become the greatest source of market instability in the world.
Then Trump changed his air on Tuesday. I have no intention to dismiss him, said Trump about Mr. Powell. This did not prevent him from continuing his criticism of Mr. Powell as Mr. Late with rate reductions, but it was sufficient to reverse the sale of the market.
The next return came with China.
The White House continued to suggest that the Chinese were starting to negotiate, looking for a way to end the prices. In fact, the strategy that Beijing seemed to follow was to wait until Mr. Trump felt the pain of his own actions. The expected telephone call from President Xi Jinping has never come. And Mr. Trump did not want to be the first to call, a sign of despair.
For weeks, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent seemed in obvious pain while he was trying to justify the application of prices which, by many measures, exceed those imposed by the Smoot-Hawley law in 1930. (It is a historical comparison that no one in the White House wants to touch that to declare it a false analogy because the reprisal cycles triggered by this Congress Law analogy.
No one thinks that the current status quo is sustainable at these tariff rates, investors were told at a meeting on Tuesday in Washington, where his comments immediately disclosed. He said he was looking for a de -escalation with Beijing, which should give the world, the markets, a sign of relief. But he admitted that any negotiation with China was going to be slow and painful, a slog.
In private, some Trump officials conceded that they did not precision the reaction of the Chinas. Trump seemed to be expected that China was among the first to beg to relieve, given the size of his exports to the United States.
In 2017, the first time Trump imposed prices on China, Beijing was captured by a relative surprise, Nicholas Mulder, an economic historian at Cornell University on Wednesday. But they have been preparing for an additional escalation for many years, he said. Now they have much more tolerance for economic pain and a greater capacity to resist this ratchet.
Until the end on Tuesday, Trump was publicly thought about lowering Chinese prices, saying that 145% were very high, and it will not be so high, will not be so high. He added, he went up there, as if the number had floated at this height by himself.
On Wednesday, Ms. Leavitt said that Trump would not abuse the prices until the United States and China negotiate a new trade agreement from the White House mixed on the state of negotiations.
Let me be clear: there will be no unilateral reduction in prices against China, said Leavitt on Fox News.
Other powers clearly look at the approach of the Chinese and take notes. Mr. Xis Ally closest, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, is engaged in his own negotiation with high issues with the United States, on Ukraine. Iran is talking about its nuclear program. They are looking for signs of weakness, or small indications of what could test Mr. Trump's nerves.
Elizabeth Economy, who wrote a lot about Chinese trade policy and served in the trade department during the Biden administration, said that the Trump team seemed to have ignored three fundamental principles on China: the depth of the Chinese reprisal tool kit, the extent of the economic lever effect of the Chinas on the United States and the ability of Mr. Illustrious.
This chicken game has only allowed Xi Jinping to stimulate its position in China and outside China, while the United States seems uninformed and not moored, she said.

