Trump's survey is in Free Falleven on its strongest problems

Do not look now, but Donald Trump is in some of the worst survey of his time in power. And that is to say something, because he has never been on terribly firm land.

During most of his first mandate, Trump strongly supported his solid basis as a guardian of the economy and defender of the border to compensate for his own erratic antics. But his support on these pillars of twin policy shows signs of weakening in a series of new polls fixed at his first 100 days in power. In fact, they drag him while he adopts more extreme policies.

All the latest surveys show that Trump is doing terribly on his management of the economy. Reuters, in fact, found Trump in his lowest marks for the economy, an approval of 37%. On immigration, the sounding of assets is not as disastrous, but it has completely erased its advantage in the midst of a wave of deportation which included American citizens and others in the country legally.

Its unfavorable figures have been on a regular ascent since returning to the Oval Office, reaching Thursday 52% in a global analysis of the New York Times. Joe Biden, Barack Obama and George W. Bush were very better at this stage in their terms. And Trump 2.0 becomes little comfort in the fact that he was always doing better than Trump 1.0 was doing eight years ago at this stage of the presidency. (This excludes a brutal poll by Fox News, published on Wednesday, which does it under its first mandate numbers in a single point, but still in the margin of error.)

During this century, no survey of American presidents fell as strongly as Trumps. And it is not as if he had a lot of padding there either; He started his second term with the second first number of any president in the modern era, again saved by his first time in Washington. You had to return until 1953 to find a first president with worse figures. (For those who cannot vibrate the list of occupants of the White House, it would be the first politician Dwight D. Eisenhower.)

The latest survey for the economist and Yougov gives Trump an approval note of 13 negative points at three points only a week ago. (At this stage of his presidency, Biden increased by 11 points.)

Firetous in the latest PEW survey, Trump is in negative territory in each Save Two demographic group: Republicans and the people who voted for him. Men, women, people of color, colleges have been educated and are not all clear negative opinions of him. On exactly zero problems, it is in positive net territory. Not immigration. No business. Not public health. Not the economy. Not foreign policy or tax policy.

There is no unique answer why voters started to turn to Trump, but it is impossible to put aside the economy. Truffs Tariff Tiff with a friend and an enemy left shaken markets. His escalation of the trade war gives major buyers of Wall Street. His mass deportations have let employers rush for low -cost work and the courts blocked by business. Its evisceration of the government and the observation of the restarts restarts little to project stability either. Gallups Polling, also new this week, finds the country that has presented the worst economic confidence since 2001, when it started asking the question.

What started as a Net-12er advantage on Trump's economy at the start of his mandate three months ago has become a deficit in deficia in 12 points marking approximately a quarter of the electorate, according to the data from the economist / Yougov.

This is a similar rot in the same question of surveys on immigration. This started as a net positive at 11 points, it has since become a net negative perspective of 5 points in this economist / Yougov survey.

In the new PEW data, immigration has classified as the most appreciated thing that Trump has done so far, ranking up there with around 20% of all Americans. This is the isolated area where Trump is above the water, although the number of foxes indicates trouble, with only 47% giving it good grades on this subject, and 48% disapproving.

But when they have been asked what they like the least of his work so far, his approach to governance is just as strong, 22% of adults saying to Pew their most critical time in power.

The splendor of Trump's discoloration is far from being a balm for the injury that Gass in Washington, but it gives hope to the Democrats, who have been opened on their lack of strategy to repel almost all of his movements undergoing the rule of law, the economy or even the government he leads. Politically independent voters The bread and the butter of the elections were the largest crack in the Trumps coalition: in January, according to the Quinnipiac survey, 46% of independent voters said they had disapproved Trump; Today, this number is 58%. A 12 -point swing with self -employed is the whole ball game and should give the Republicans a reason to reconsider if the prevail is sufficient to save them when they will face the voters next year.

Among the Republicans, there are also signs of problems. The Fox survey questioned the voters of the GOP on their prospects for this second mandate, and 75% of the group said that they were encouraged in the next four years. Okay, of course. But remember that 84% of these supporters said the same thing when asked this question at this stage during Trump's first term.

If this trend continues, there could be reasons for the Capitol guards to prepare the continuation of speakers for a new occupant, in particular given the collection of funds from Democrats to date. Republicans currently have a tiny majority of seven places in this room. So far, GOP legislators have shown a deference to belief that only Trump could protect them from a loss in the next primary. These latter figures show that it could actually stack the pain.

