Trump Crypto hovers as president offers a dinner to leading investors





The SEC Commissioner, Hester Peirce, discusses the application and regulation of cryptocurrencies on “the Clarman's countdown”.

President Donald Trump's cryptocurrency play jumped on Wednesday after an article on a website by promoting, announced that the main holders would have access to a private dinner with the president next month.

The play even $ Trump increased by more than 60% on Wednesday after the post announced “the most exclusive invitation in the world”, promising the 220 best buyers a private gala dinner with the president on May 22 at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC

In addition, the 25 best holders would obtain “an ultra exclusive private VIP reception with the president” as well as a “special visit”, said the ad.

To be eligible, participants must be in the 220 MEDUR MEDURES TRUMP holders of the TOP MEDIES from April 23 to May 12; must pass a check of the history; I cannot come from a country on a KYC anti-flary monitoring list; And cannot bring a guest.

Trump Media and Crypto.com share on ETF offers

President Donald Trump praised the efforts of his administration to stimulate the cryptography industry. (Brett Carlsen / Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

The terms of the $ Trump dinner offer that “President Trump may not be able to attend”, but that the winners would receive an unscranged token by Trump in a limited edition (NFT) “instead of it”.

The promotion of the Gala dinner website with the president for the biggest holders of the medal is the last in a series of companies related to the crypto that Trump and his family have undertaken in last year.

These Crypto projects include the new Exchange World Liberty Financial Crypto, while the Trump Media & Technology Group, in which the president has a participation of $ 3 billion, also pivoted cryptographic finance.

Trump promises to make us “the superpower of undisputed bitcoin and the world capital of the crypto”

Trump and his family have continued several companies related to the crypto in the past year. (Brett Carlsen / Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

Trump campaigned on governance as “president of cryptography” and making the United States “Bitcoin superpower of the world”. Since its entry into office, its administration has sought to reshape the regulatory regimes which have the surveillance of the emerging industry.

Critics have feared that the president's link with these various cryptocurrency companies could open the door to conflicts of interest and influence hawking.

Trump creates a strategic bitcoin reserve, other cryptocurrencies to use in stock

Even Trump's corner was launched before its inauguration. (Hakan Nural / Anadolu via / Getty Images)

Tony Carrk, the executive director of Hapersable.us, a government ethics surveillance group, said about the announcement that he “has never been a clearer case of a president using their office to put money in their pocket, or greater potential for special interests to buy the favor of an administration that could threaten the public interest”.

Anna Kelly, assistant press secretary of the White House, told Reuters: “President Trump's assets are in a trust managed by her children. There are no conflicts of interest.”

The $ Trump Coin, which was launched before the president's inauguration on January 20, increased up to $ 74.59 before falling to a hollow of $ 7.14 on April 7. He exceeded $ 14 during this week's overvoltage and has since produced some of these earnings, exchanging about $ 12.24 from noon on Thursday. The Crypto Chainalysis analysis company revealed that on March 12, the play generated at least $ 350 million in fees for the entities linked to the president.

Get Fox Affairs on the move by clicking here

No later than last week, Crypto observers expected the $ Trump's room to collapse while 40 million new tokens had to unlock. However, the same Coin account said on Wednesday that unlocking would be delayed by 90 more days.

Reuters contributed to this report.

