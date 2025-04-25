Kenez / Stockholm

The Ministry of Defense of Turkey, April 24, reaffirmed its commitment to continue the purchase of Jets from Typhon Eurofighter by negotiations with the United Kingdom, distancing itself from reports that Germany had opposed its veto to the agreement in response to the recent arrest of the mayor of Istanbul and the main presidential candidate of the opposition Ekrem Imamoglu.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing of April 24, Turkish defense officials stressed that discussions on the supply of the Eurofighter typhoon implied exclusively the British authorities and the representatives of the manufacturing company. We had no interview with Germany concerning the Eurofighter sale, the officials said. From the start, our counterparts were British officials and we have not received any official negative feedback. The process continues as planned, including current price assessments.

The reaffirmation occurred in the middle of an increasing row launched by reports from the German media saying that Berlin had interrupted the delivery of nearly 30 Jets of Typhon Eurofighter in Türkiye. This decision would have been launched by the imprisonment of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, the best rival, Imamoglu, which was arrested on March 23 in a controversial case.

From his prison unit, Imamoglu addressed the German government directly in a written statement, urging Berlin to reverse his reported veto.

From what I understand through the press, the German government has opposed its veto for the sale of Eurofighter aircraft that our air force needs urgently and has long waited, Imamoglu wrote. For the government entering Germany, I say this: Turkey is larger than Erdogan. Governments come and go, but Turkey's national interests prevail for both Erdogans and mine. I respectfully ask you to reconsider your decision.

He continued: the end of the Erdogans rule is near. The new management in Türkiye will work with all our allies, including Germany and the European Union, on the basis of mutual interests, the rule of law and human rights. Under our governance, I have no doubt that Turkey will become a full member of the EU.

His appeal follows a report of the German daily newspaper of Handelsblatt Business which declared that the social-democratic-democratic coalition outgoing had decided to block the sale because of concerns concerning the democratic decline and the human rights violations in Turkey, in particular following the arrest of Imamoglu.

Relations between Turkey and Germany in the defense have been tense in recent years, often fluctuating due to political developments in Ankara. Germany previously blocked arms sales to Turkey on the acquisition of Ankaras of S-400 Russian manufacturing missile systems and military incursions in Syria.

A diplomatic breakthrough seemed to have been made at the end of 2024. During a visit to Istanbul on October 19, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that Germany had granted initial approval for the Eurofighter agreement, the United Kingdom taking the lead. This development was officially announced on November 13 by the Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Gler, who said that Germany had raised its long -standing opposition to the agreement.

This reversal was considered a significant step forward in the restoration of defense ties. In a symbolic gesture of military rapprochement, the German chief of staff, Carsten Breuer, visited Ankara on April 15, meeting his Turkish counterpart, General Metin Grak, as well as the Minister of Defense Gler, and the main defense defense facilities, including the Aseelsan defense of State and the Turkish aerospace industries.

Despite the renewal of the controversy surrounding the Eurofighter sale, Turkish defense officials have constantly highlighted the constructive role played by the United Kingdom throughout the supply process.

On March 20, the British ambassador to Turkey, Jill Morris, met in Ankara the vice-minister of the defense Musa Heybet and other senior Turkish defense officials to advance discussions on the sale of jets. Translections would have focused on technical specifications, prices and strategic concerns. According to Turkish sources, the meeting has reaffirmed mutual commitment to finalize the agreement.

Turkey was aimed at acquiring 40 Eurofighter Typhoons, starting with 20 used sections 1 tranche 1 aircraft, followed by 20 newly built 4 models. Deliveries should start in 2026 with full operational preparation by 2030. Turkish media reports suggest that the aircraft previously sold in the Gulf states could be part of the UKS used offer. Defense officials have confirmed that price proposals and configuration options are being examined.

Turkey's interest in the Eurofighter typhoon is part of a broader strategy to modernize its aging of the Air Force. After removing the Joint Strike Fighter program led by the United States in 2021 due to its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system, Ankara turned to European alternatives.

The Eurofighter typhoon is manufactured by a multinational consortium including Airbus Defense and Space (Germany and Spain), BAE Systems (United Kingdom) and Leonardo (Italy). While the initial approval of the Germanys last year was considered essential, Turkish officials emphasize that the discussions on purchases were carried out directly with the United Kingdom and the Eurofighter GmbH, the manufacturer of international consortiums.

While the government of President Erdogans has experienced tense relations with the European Union and the United States in recent years, Turkey has maintained relatively good links with the United Kingdom. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer invited Turkey to a Ukrainian summit at a limited level held in the United Kingdom on March 2 with a limited group of European Union member states. The invitation drew attention as it came despite the fact that Turkey is not a member of the EU. Starmers' decision to include Ankara in the summit reflects this in progress cooperation and suggests a strategic effort in London to deepen the commitment with Turkey on key international issues such as the war in Ukraine.

The turkeys provided by Eurofighter typhoons equipped with advanced aerial meteor missiles have aroused concerns about Greece, which is engaged in a long -standing military rivalry with Turkey at the Aegean Sea. Greek officials would pursue diplomatic channels to limit access to Ankaras to such high -capacity weapons.

Meanwhile, Turkey remains interested in returning to the F-35 program and puts pressure on the United States to withdraw adversaries from the Americas through sanctions sanctions and accelerate sales of the F-16, which were taken up after Turkey abandoned its objection to Sweden which joined NATO. President Erdogan raised these questions during a recent telephone call on March 16 with US President Donald Trump, focusing on shared security interests. In 2021, the US administration officially withdrew Turkey from the joint F-35 program due to the purchase of Ankaras from the S-400 Russian missile system in 2017.