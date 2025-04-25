Trump 2028 '' devices for sale in the Trump organization online store





The Trump organization has started to sell red hats online with the slogan “Trump 2028” embroidered in shiny white along the front, as well as t-shirts with the slogan.

The hats have been listed for $ 50 with the description: “The future looks shiny! Rewrite the rules with the High Crown Trump 2028 hat. Completely embroidered with an instant closure at the back, this will become your new essential hat.”

The shirts, at $ 36, also include the expression rewrite the rules.

Invited to comment on, the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, referred NBC News to the Trump organization from her website, adding, but it is a cool hat and I suspect that it will be very popular!

The Trump organization did not respond to a request for comments. Eric Trump, the president's son and a senior manager of the organization, published a photo of himself carrying the hat alongside screenshots of email of journalists investigating the goods.

The president and his allies have flirted several times with the possibility that Trump presents himself for a third term, even if the Constitution prohibits it.

In a telephone interview with NBC News last month, Trump answered a question of whether he is looking for a third term, saying: “Many people want me to do it.”

“But, I mean, I tell them essentially that we have a long way to go, you know, he is very early in the administration,” he added, but did not deny at any time that he explored the idea of ​​running for another mandate in 2028.

“I am not kidding, the president added in the telephone interview. But I am not too early to think about it.

Trump also said, when he was asked if the advisers had presented him to bypass the presidential term limit imposed by the 22nd amendment, “there are methods that you could do.

The Republican Senators of Capitol Hill later minimized Trump's comments, with the majority of the Senate, John Thune, of the southern Dakota, telling journalists that Trump could not ask for a third term “without change in the Constitution”.

Thune also said that Trump “probably wasted” with journalists who ask for the possibility of a 2028 Trump campaign.

But a few days after the president was sworn in in January, one of his allies in the Chamber, representative Andy Ogles, R-Venn., Introduced a constitutional amendment which would limit the limit of the presidential term to three mandates, as long as the first two terms were not consecutive.

It is unlikely that the measure has gone anywhere and would require the support of two thirds of the congress, plus three -quarters of the legislatures of the States.

Steve Kopack

Alexandra Marquez

Peter Alexander contributed.

