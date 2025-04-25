Politics
Americas Liz truss problem needs an urgent solution
Beautiful Breslin, Tribune Information Service
America at one point in Liz Truss. The problem is that America does not have a Liz Truss solution.
Let me bring you back to the fall of 2022 when the United Kingdom experienced its own version of the political boost. In the space of seven weeks, no less than three prime ministers (and two monarchs, by the way) tried to direct the British government ship. On September 6, Boris Johnson was forced to resign for a series of apparently endless scandals. Enter Liz Truss. It lasted 49 days, until October 25, when it was also driven by the black door of 10 Downing Street. His error? Incompetence. Rishi Sunak, the third choice of the conservative parts, then measured the curtains.
What most people remember the Première of Truss is the bet on a daily star that a lettuce's head would last longer than the farm. Lettuce won. But Truss Stint as the shortest Prime Minister of all time, I should note to have lessons for America today. Truss suffered from a self-inflicted political injury. She tried to pass through an aggressive tax reduction at a time when the financial markets were annoyed and inflation was high. She also undertook to increase public spending to counter those who stung inflated prices. It turned out that its own was a stupid tax tax reduction and the increases in public spending do not go exactly peer and it failed spectacularly. Tax reductions have never materialized, prices have not decreased and the pound has lost a ton of its value. Truss had come out.
Its plan was to uproot existing budgetary conventions, to dislocate the British financial landscape by a radically daring and risky economic policy. She was considering a new internal world order. Does that seem familiar? President Donald Trump is trying to light a similar revolutionary spark. He also wants a new world order, and he will use giant prices or at least the threat of giant prices to achieve his ambition. Like Truss, he bet the future of his country's financial base on an and radical strategy. Like Truss, he takes advantage of a plan that is almost impossible to simulate. And like Truss, he punctuates the country, in the country and abroad very well, on this unat.
Americans can only hope that Tariff Train has not completely out of the rails, as taxation has done for the farm. Because Heres The Thing: the British government system enjoys at least a massive railings that the American system cannot reproduce: their leader, their party leader, their administrative public face, indeed their constitutional leader, can quickly be replaced. Truss could float a truly radical and potentially calamitous idea and, if she did not stick, she could be dismissed. Continuing an idea that causes a national and international panic and the conservation time of any British chancellor is short. Trump cannot be dismissed. Its shelf life is fixed by the Constitution: four years. It's long, much longer than the five days it took to replace the farm with Sunak.
During my four decades as a faithful student of the American Constitution, I never imagined that I would question the wisdom of the decision of the editors to separate the branches. But then again, I never imagined a president who dedicated such a disdain for the very conventions and traditions and the rule of law which made the office of the president so worthy and respectful. I now question. Our system of separation of powers unlike the parliamentary system in Great Britain allows the American Congress to raise its shoulders to the inconsistency of the White House. Not long ago for individual members of the congress when the president issues controversial decrees and plays quickly and loose with the Americas standing around the world. Aside from the dismissal and conviction, a more political processing process now than all that is Congress does not have the capacity to dismiss a chairman.
