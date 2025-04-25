Donald Trump Trots his worst manners for funerals. What can we expect from the popes?





The death of a world leader is generally an opportunity expressed, an opportunity for heads of state to pay solemn tribute to the deceased recently. After the death of Pope Francis this week, Donald Trump, Liquette Maverick, rather took the tone of a Vartard septuagenarian announcing a wedding of favorite grandchildren in the annual Christmas card. Melania and I are going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome, he posted on Truth Social. We can't wait to be there!

Whether it's making your way towards the front of a group or boasting of sexual assault, the president has never been known for his tact. But the death of public figures offers him a particularly well enlightened stage for a strange behavior, to introduce himself to the funeral of people who seemed to hate him to speak (sometimes obsessively) of the dead.

It was a long story, which dates back to the end of the 1980s, when Trump came to the commemorative service of Roy Cohn, his former mentor, despite what Cohns' friends considered the abandonment of Cohn Trump after his diagnosis of HIV / AIDS. There, according to the journalist and biographer Wayne Barrett, Trump stood silently at the back of the room, not invited to be one of the many designated speakers.

Since then, he played a fairly active role after the death of his perceived opponents. Whether Trump received an invitation or not, he did not attend the 2016 funeral of Nancy Reagan (which he formerly considered very beautiful) or the funeral of Barbara Bush in 2018 (to avoid the disturbances due to additional security, explained a spokesperson for the White House at the time).

He was not welcome in the service of John McCain, whose widow, Cindy McCain, said that she had decided not to invite Trump to her burials of deceased husbands because he was important to me that we keep him respectful and calm and not to politicize her. As a cartoon villain derives after the death of an enemy, Trump discussed and denigrated McCain for months, initially choosing not to keep the flag of the White House in half of the staff (although he gave up later); Distributing the assertion that McCain had given the Steele file to very bad purposes; And by taking the credit for having given the Senator of Arizona the kind of funeral he wanted, with Trump complaining of factory workers (perhaps confused) that he did not get a thank you and describe McCain as not my kind of guy.

Trump crossed the cathedral doors during the 2018 George HW Bush funeral (about whom he said, in 1990, I did not agree with him when he talks about a more nice and softer America) with little controversy. But a little more than six years later, the funeral of Jimmy Cams, held last January, proved a day of snobs and small dramas worthy of a novel by Jane Austen: Trump shaken the hand of a Mike Pence on the stone face during their first public meeting since January 6, 2021, when Trumps Supporters called for the death of vice-presidents, and George W. Ballet move on how his seat, giving Barack to Bardle without having a Balletic Bouchet on how his seat, giving Barack a Bardle without a, without having a ballet mouth on how his seat, giving Barack a Bardle without Bollit Awing on the Way to his Seat, Barack a Brund Voyage to Trump, who was sitting next to Obama. After having seen a video of himself in the service chatting with Obama, which he once called the worst president perhaps in the history of our country, Trump said that whoever looked at the clip might believe that the pair knows each other. And he added, perhaps with a certain melancholy, we will probably do it.

Despite Trumps' invitation to the pile funeral, the new incoming president complained that the flags would fly half of the staff for his inauguration following the death of Camsters, with the president of the room, Mike Johnson, finally announcing that the usual half-watering order would be lifted for this specific day. Last week, in fact, Trump said that Carter died a happy man because Joe Biden had replaced him as the worst commander -in -chief.

What could Trump book Trump for the Pope? So far, the president has ordered that the flags fly to half of the staff. And he wrote an exclamation truth social post: Rest in Peace Pope François! May God bless him as well as all those who loved him! (JD Vance, nominal in second commander, foubler of football trophies and last public figure known to see Pope Francis Living, used his own message of condolences to clearly indicate that the Holy Father had fallen ill before the vice-president arises. I am happy to see him yesterday, he posted on X, although he was obviously very sick. Isis attacking the Vatican, it is difficult to predict to assess the pontiff, or if hell will find it, on a future date, to flirt with the old frustrations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/story/donald-trump-trots-out-his-worst-manners-for-funerals-what-can-we-expect-at-the-popes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos