A powerful earthquake 6.2 Gross strikes off the Côte d'Istanbul | National

A few hours after an earthquake of amplitude of 6.2 rocked the largest city in Turkey, sending panicked residents in the race in the streets, Istanbul stayed on board Wednesday evening while a chain of aftershocks continued to take out their nerves.

While night fell and temperatures dropped, some could still be seen camped in parks and open spaces, while hundreds of students went to get a shelter on the campus of the Technical University of Istanbul

“An earthquake that has been 6.2 in Silivri, Sea of ​​Marmara, Istanbul,” said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on X, adding that he was felt in the surrounding provinces.

The earthquake was followed by more than 120 replicas, some very powerful, said the minister, although there was no report of major damage or serious injuries.

The initial earthquake struck at 12:49 p.m. (0949 GMT) at a depth of 6.92 kilometers under the sea, which is in the south of the city, and lasted 13 seconds, he said.

“At 5:55 p.m. (1455 GMT), 127 replicas had occurred, the largest of which was 5.9 magnitude,” he said.

While the buildings were shaking, hundreds of people rushed into the streets where many could be seen checking their mobiles to get information or make calls. Others rushed to find safety in the handful of parks or other open spaces in the city, AFP correspondents said.

“I just felt an earthquake, I have to go out,” said a trembled appearance decorator, who did not want to give his name, fleeing a four -story apartment where he worked near the city's galata tower.

“We have all panicked and ran. There is absolutely nothing else we can do,” a street seller told AFP in AFP.

Video surveillance images gathered by the Turkey DHA news agency have shown the moment when the earthquake has struck, with the staff and customers seen to bolt for the door in fast food stores, restaurants and a hair salon, some falling into their haste to go out.

The governor of Istanbul, Davut Gul, said that no one had died in the earthquake or in the aftershocks, but confirmed that the hospitals treated “151 people injured when they jumped or tried to jump from a panic”.

The injuries were not deadly, he added.

An abandoned three-story building in the Fatih district collapsed without causing injuries, he said.

Schools and universities, which were closed on Wednesday while Turkey marked the national day of sovereignty, would remain closed until the weekend, said the Ministry of Education.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he “followed the developments closely”.

– tremors felt in Greece, capital of Bulgaria –

The tremors felt in all the provinces surrounding the sea of ​​Marmara, in northeast of Greece and three Greek islands off the west coast of Turkey, and as far as the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, according to AFP officials and journalists.

The earthquake struck 24 kilometers south of Silivri, a district of the western outskirts of the Megapacity, which made the headlines last month as the place where the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, was imprisoned for a transplant investigation that his criticisms say they are politically motivated.

A number of students are also detained there, arrested for joining the mass demonstrations that broke out during this decision against Imamoglu, Erdogan's greatest political rival. None of them was injured, said the parents' solidarity network on X.

“The earthquake in Istanbul was most strongly felt in Silivri but our children are doing well. There is no problem in prison,” the group wrote.

Some of the districts in the south of Istanbul are only 15 kilometers (nine miles) of the Northern Anatolian Faille.

Many residents of Istanbul are still haunted by memories of the last “Big One” which struck part of the city in 1999.

About 20,000 people were killed in two massive earthquakes that devastated the densely populated northwest of Turkey – including parties of Istanbul – three months apart in 1999 while the oriental strand of the fault line.

Seismologists calculated a 47% chance of an earthquake with an amplitude greater than 7.3 striking Istanbul in the 30th years.

The last tremor to feel in Istanbul was in mid-November, when an earthquake caused a brief panic but no damage or injuries.

