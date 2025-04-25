



Nigel Farage warned that Sir Keir Starmer betrays “quickly” Brexit. The head of the British reform said that it would be “horrible” that the Prime Minister launched into the European Union of Fishing Rights to conclude a defense agreement. Arch-Brexiteer added that he thought that a security agreement with Brussels could “threaten” the NATO military alliance. When asked if Sir Keir betrays Brexit, Mr. Farage said: “It feels like it happens fairly quickly. “The fishery thing is a disaster, we have never had what we really voted in any way of fishing, to abandon more would be horrible. There is now to speak of a defense pact which would even include the sharing of intelligence at a very high level and that, in my opinion, would threaten NATO and where we are going.

“So, it's almost as if the government was trying to do two things at the same time. Number one, be big on the world scene, go well with President Trump, but on the other reset with Brussels. And at one point, these two policies collide.” It sometimes happens that the PM is looking for a “reset” from Brexit with the block and should accommodate a summit of the United Kingdom on May 19. It has been reported that he has made concessions on fishing quotas to allow British companies to be able to bid for the new defense fund of $ 150 billion as part of its thrust for closer links. Meanwhile, he rushes to conclude a trade agreement with the United States to reduce the impact of Donald Trump's prices. Mr. Farage was addressed to Daily Express in Dover, Kent, when he campaigned before the local elections next Thursday. The deputy of Clacton rejected the discourse of a pact between his insurgent party and the conservatives. The secretary in the shadow of justice, Robert Jenrick, promised in a recording disclosed to bring together a “coalition” of reform and curator voters to face the Labor Party. The reform has always surpassed Kemi Badenoch's party in the ballot in recent months.

But Mr. Farage insisted that he was not worried that Sir Keir goes through the community because the right vote is divided between the two parties. He said: “I think that if you look at him, we are already well in advance on the conservatives of Wales, Scotland, in the midlands, in the north of England, we are well in advance on the conservatives of national opinion. “I think that when people realize that we are those who dispute the Labor government, I think that conservative vote will fall even further. “Our intention is not to conclude with them, we feel horribly disappointed with them, in particular since the 2019 general elections. We aim to replace them.” Mr. Farage predicted that there was a chance of “35 to 45%” that he is the next Prime Minister. He rejected the suggestions that a return of the former charismatic Prime Minister of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson could increase his candidacy to power and admitted that the greatest threat of reform is “ourselves”. The renamed Brexit Party was last month at the center of a bitter civil war in the face of the eviction of the great deputy of Yarmouth Rupert Lowe. Mr. Lowe was suspended by a reform for allegations of intimidation in his offices and charges of threats of physical violence against the president of the Zia Yusuf party, which he denies. Mr. Farage said: “I don't think Boris Johnson would come back would stop anything. “I think the greatest threat we have is ourselves. We must be professional, organized, disciplined, do things well. “But you know something, politics is a great game of snakes and ladders, and there are things that happen far beyond your will.”

Mr. Farage, who visited Ramsgate and Sittingbourne this afternoon, traveled across the country before the local elections on May 1. He said that the reform “could even surprise us” by the way they behaved in the ballots. The sonmer and conservative counterpart Lord Hayward predicted that Mr. Farage's party will gain between 400 and 450 seats, which means that it could end up making the most advisers. The reform also has the traditionally sure work seat of Runcorn and Helsby in its views with a by-election which takes place on the same day after the resignation of ex-Mike Amesbury for having struck a constituent. The deputy of Clacton said: “It will be fascinating, it will clearly be the most watched local elections for many years. “They are on four years after a highest point with the Conservatives who also won the Hartlepool by -election on the same day, a very improbable seat for the Conservatives. “I think that the reform will succeed very well, we will compete for the votes. “I think it matters, but maybe what will be even more important is the bypass election of Runcorn and Helsby, the safest 16th seat in the country's plowing. I tell you what, boy, we keep them very close. “A week to go, optimistic, do not get carried away, but we could even surprise how much we do.”

