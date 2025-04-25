



China does not negotiate with the United States on prices, Beijing said on Thursday, despite President Donald Trump, who recently suggested that the 145% tax on imports could be reduced “considerably”. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, there is there, said: “Any assertion on the progress of the commercial negotiations of the China-United States is baseless as trying to take the wind and not to have a factual basis”, according to the Associated Press. “The unilateral rate increase measures have been initiated by the United States. If the United States really wants to solve the problem, it should face the rational votes of the international community and all parties at home, completely cancel all unilateral tariff measures against China and find ways to resolve differences through equal dialogue,” he continued. “The position of China is consistent and we are open to consultations and dialogues, but any form of consultations and negotiations must be carried out on the basis of mutual respect and equally,” he added. Trump suggests the reduction of Chinese prices “significantly” by 145% However, Trump told journalists on Thursday that “we could reveal it later, but they had meetings this morning, and we met China”. The president refused to develop when he was asked who was “they”. Trump said on Tuesday that the high tax rate of 145% of Americans should currently pay Chinese imports will probably be considerably reduced. While Trump said that the rate “will not be zero”, he expressed his optimism in the face of a potential trade agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “One hundred and forty-five percent is very high, and it will not be so high,” Trump told journalists from the oval office. “It will drop considerably, but it will not be zero.” China accuses us of the “intimidation” of the world with prices during the UN meeting Although Trump has not detailed how lower the rate rates, he said that a trade agreement with China could potentially “work very well”. “They will do very well, and I think they will be happy, and I think we are going to live together very happily and ideally work together,” said Trump. The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also said on Tuesday that “the president and the administration opened the ground for an agreement with China”. Click here to find out more about Fox Business “He wanted me to share with you all that we do very well with regard to a potential trade agreement with China,” added Leavitt, also noting that “we think that all the people involved want to see a commercial agreement to occur and that the ball evolves in the right direction.” Bonny Chu and Stephen Sorace of Fox Business contributed to this report.

