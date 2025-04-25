



In a hard blow for the regional domination of Israel, the United States has rejected such Aviv requests to maintain a greater military presence in northeast Syria, a decision that will have a significant impact on the occupation of states' strategic ambitions in the region. Report Middle East eye and the New York Times Indicate that the administration of President Donald Trump has made plans to reduce the number of American troops in Syria. This decision poses serious concerns for Israeli security interests and reflects increasing tensions within Trump's Maga database concerning an American military involvement abroad. Israeli officials have actively put on the Trump administration actively to stop or slow down the withdrawal of American troops to counter Turkiyes in Syria. Despite the persistent efforts of Israel, Eric Trager, the leader of the American presidents of the Middle East on the National Security Council, confirmed that the United States passed from a role-focused role to a political role in northeast of Syria. The troop discounts will take place as planned, the US military contingent being reduced by around 2,000 soldiers to around 1,400, which is considered an important strategic flap. READ: Are the United States ready to promote Turkiye on Israel in Syria? The Israeli government would have expressed its opposition to withdrawal, demanding that the United States guarantee Turkiye concessions on demilitarization before fully withdrawing American forces from Syrian soil. The objective of the Israels has been to slow down the role of Turkiyes and to prevent the emergence of a Turkiye-Syria alliance, which, according to analysts, would threaten a qualitative military advantage of Israel, a largely sustained dominance thanks to unshakeable American military support. The strategic concerns of the Israel is aggravated by developments in the field. The recent military coordination between Turkiye and the new Syrian government under the acting president Ahmed al-Sharaa means a new potential regional alignment. The Turkiye-Syria partnership, as well as the growing turkiyes of the military presence in Syria, questions the long-standing regional superiority of Israel. Turkiye has already demonstrated its desire to provide military support to the Sharaa government, creating anxiety in Israeli circles on the decrease in regional influence. In particular, Trump supporters have repeatedly expressed what they consider to be the United States found themselves rooted in the Middle East conflicts motivated mainly by Israeli security problems rather than American priorities. It is said that the current withdrawal of the administration would reflect these feelings. READ: Erdogan: He who obstructs the path from Syria to peace, stability will find us with Damascus The Pentagon has confirmed that the withdrawal being part of a carefully managed process, reduction of eight operational bases to five, the ground commanders evaluating new reductions in the next two months. While Israel remains concerned about the security vacuum, the American army has issued insurance that its reduced presence would always favor the fight against Daesh and the support of detention centers for detainees and their families. A major concern for Israel is that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) (SDF) led by Kurdish, a long-standing allies of the United States, are slowly integrated into the armed forces of the Syrian government, a development that undermines Israeli efforts to break Syria. Israel is said to have engaged with the leaders of the homeless, pleading for an involvement of the United States sustained and expressing its desire to support the Kurdish groups. However, the American central command reported the frustration of the slowness of the integration of homeless people into the Syrian national structure, which has accelerated the disengagement of the United States. READ: Syria explores the future military presence of Russia and Turkiye

