



In the aftermath of the brutal terrorist attack of Pahalgam, several world leaders expressed their condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly condemning the odious act of terrorism. French president Emmanuel Macron was among the leaders who contacted Mr. Modi, expressing his personal condolences for innocent life lost in the attack. Macron's support and solidarity message with the Indian people stressed the world commitment to fight terrorism. He said that this kind of barbarism is completely unacceptable, echoing the feelings of the international community. “He firmly condemned the attack and expressed full support and solidarity with the inhabitants of India, adding that this type of barbarism is completely unacceptable,” said Randir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the attack, describing it as an “Islamist terrorist attack on cashmere”. In his conversation with Mr. Modi, Mr. Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism. The two leaders discussed the progress of the transport and communications corridor connecting Asia to Europe, via Saudi Arabia and Israel. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia meloni Similarly, condemned the terrorist attack, transmitting his thoughts and prayers for the victims and wishing rapid recovery to the injured. “She transmitted her thoughts and prayers for the victims and wished to recover the wounded. She expressed her full support from Italy in the fight against terrorism. The Prime Minister appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind. India and Italy will continue to work together, especially in international platforms to strengthen the efforts of fighting against terrorism” external. King Abdullah II of Jordan and the Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Also contacted Mr. Modi, strongly condemning the terrorist attack. King Abdullah described the attack as a “horrible terrorist attack” and stressed that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and demonstrations, and there can be no justification. Mr. Ishiba, in a statement, expressed the condemnation resolved by Japan of terrorism, affirming: “Terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. Japan firmly condemns all forms of terrorism.” He said: “I can't help but feel a big shock and anger concerning the large number of victims caused by the terrorist attack led to cashmere. I resolutely condemn such a vicious attack. The process of overcoming this difficult period. Pahalgam's terrorist attack, which killed 26 civilians, mainly tourists, aroused a generalized indicative and conviction. It was the worst Jammu and the cashmere saw in more than six years, the worst for 40 soldiers was shot in the District of Pulwama in February 2019. The Indian government has promised revenge.



