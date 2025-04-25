

Hong Kong

President Donald Trump has delighted global investors with the possibility of reducing the prices on Chinese imports. But his apparent desire to defuse the commercial war of the Americas with the second world economy was rejected by government officials in China and ridiculed online as a passive.

Trump on Tuesday told journalists at the oval office that astronomical prices on Chinese products would decrease considerably. He even promised to avoid hard ball tactics, promising to be very nice at the negotiating table and undertook not to mention the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Beijing remained incessant by the openings. Instead, he asked Trump to delete all prices on China.

As saying the saying, the one who attached the bell must untie him, said Yadong, spokesperson for the Chinas Ministry of Commerce.

Unilateral tariff hikes have been launched by the United States. If the United States really wants to solve the problem, it should take into account the rational voices of the international community and its own national stakeholders, fully remove all unilateral tariff measures against China and find a means of solving differences by an equal dialogue, he added.

Chinese officials also denied that both parties were talking. Trump told journalists on Wednesday that there had been direct talks between us and Chinese officials every day on trade, although he did not offer details.

This is all false news, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chinas said on Thursday, said talks on Thursday. To my knowledge, China and the United States have undertaken any consultation or negotiation on the issue of prices, and even less reached an agreement.

Chinese experts who advise the government see the rhetorical slaughter of Trumps as if to yield American national pressure and try to appease the markets. They believe that Beijing has the upper hand and is not in a hurry to conclude an agreement with Trump.

Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs of the University of Beijing, explained that after weeks of posture and contradiction messages, Chinese officials be wary of Trump.

Pressure (on Trump) at home goes up, and a large part of his current messages aims to appease domestic concerns, he told CNN, pointing to Wall Street and concerns about inflation. It becomes a little troubled now. But China does not accept its discourse on prices (considerably reducing). He says one thing today and another tomorrow, maybe increase them again the next day. He is not trustworthy.

Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, said China was not in a hurry to speak and is well prepared to resist economic pressure.

Instead of accepting offers to speak too early, it could be more advantageous to endure a little conflict, which could make smoother negotiations and lead to more favorable results for China, he said. We can afford to wait a little longer.

For months, Beijing has been projects an air of force. Last week, Chinese chief Xi Jinping has toured three countries in Southeast Asia to strengthen the position of Chinas as a stable political and economic partner. However, the Chinese economy is not the mastodon that it was in the past, and some experts say that Beijing must possibly negotiate.

The sudden assets of the brutal tone on China came one day after having met the directors general of four major American retail companies in private Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowes who expressed their concern about the rise in economic benefits of its tariff policy and the uncertainty for the financial markets for the financial markets.

Many major investment banks have predicted that massive prices, as well as 125% Chinese reprisal on American products, would plunge American and global savings into a recession.

And although the president did not quantified what he intends by a substantial price reduction, a senior White House official tied separately The Wall Street Journal that the current 145% tariffs on China could be summed up between around 50% and 65%.

But the universities of Renmin Wang, who are currently traveling to Washington and who speaks to American analysts, said that the reduction of prices at this level is not enough to have China negotiate.

If you really want to negotiate seriously with China, you should first cancel all these baseless prices, then return to the table, he said, adding that Trump tries to bait Beijing in talks.

If you call it now and show a sign of weakness, hell thinks that its tactics work and double, he added.

Wu, Shanghai's expert, said business discussions will have to be in terms of Chinas.

From the point of view of the Chinas, ID said in this way: the trade war was launched by the United States, but if it has to negotiate is in China when talking and what it is necessary to speak will be decided by China, he said.

The news that the Trump administration was considering reducing samples was largely ridiculed on Chinese social media, where users had fun in the American leader in a wave of national pride.

On Wednesday, the hashtag that Trump Pué was trendy as a high subject on the Weibo social media platform, accumulating more than 150 million views. A hashtag related to the possible level to reduce prices between 50% and 65% was also widely read Thursday.

Our side says that we don't care about that! A user wrote in a comment that collected more than 1,000 likes. Another said: if the so-called reciprocal rates are not even canceled, do not annoy yourself to negotiate with them!

This position that is commonly heard is an echo of Chinese public responses. But despite Beijing's official position, some Chinese experts question the wisdom of a force test with Washington.

Addressing CNN on condition of anonymity, an expert in foreign policy in China said he was concerned about the impact of heaven's prices on the slow economy of countries.

Chinese authorities do not tell the truth. Were tortured by the dark economic decline, he said. If the 145% prices remain in place, our entire foreign trade landscape would be considerably affected, resulting in massive job losses. Social disorders could increase and the government's legitimacy could be compromised, he added.

Similar opinions expressed by Chinese experts, notably the criticism of Bekins, move to impose reprisal rates in Tit-For-Tat in the United States, are often censored on Chinese social networks.

Earlier in April, a researcher at the Chinese Social Sciences Academy, a government reflection group, published on his personal flow of social media WeChat, calling the countemeures of Chinas completely badly.

The United States raising prices, it is like raising a rock to drop it on its own foot, we should not do the same and injure ourselves, the researcher wrote in the post, whose screenshot was censored after obtaining online traction.

Last month, Beijing set an ambitious objective of around 5% growth for this year, in a demonstration of trust in its economy focused on exports. However, economists think it will be difficult to achieve this goal.

Analysts believe that exports, which jumped 12.4% in March compared to the previous year, will not be able to maintain this strong momentum in the coming months due to the American samples. Earlier this month, investment bank Goldman Sachs said that American prices would significantly weigh the Chinese economy.

The expert who spoke in CNN believes anonymously, China will come to the negotiation table in time.

The Chinese side is the posture, he said. We must quickly reverse the trade war with the United States, but it is a question of saving the face by pretending to be strong while waiting for the United States to flash first. Then, he can supervise any compromise in negotiations in the China-United States as a Chinese victory and American failure.