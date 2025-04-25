



The United States will demand that Russia recognize the sovereign law of Ukraine to maintain the adequately equipped armed forces and the defense industry in the context of any peace agreement, Bloomberg reported on April 24, citing anonymous sources familiar with the issue. The question should be raised by the American special envoy Steve Witkoff at a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 25. The demand would directly challenge one of the Kremlin war routes aims at the demilitarization of Ukraine and is part of a wider thrust to guarantee the guarantees for kyiv. The United States too would have Wishes Russia to make the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant under Ukrainian control. The factory, occupied by Russian forces since 2022, would then be placed under American surveillance to provide energy to cities on both sides of the front line. Other points include the supply of Ukraine a secure passage through the Dnipro river and the restoration of the territory occupied by Russian in the Kharkiv Oblast with Ukrainian control. Russia currently hold About 200 square kilometers (around 77 square miles) in the region. Negotiations are involved while Ukraine remains under pressure to respond to a wider American peace plan presented for the first time in Paris on April 17. According to the Wall Street Journal, this plan includes the American recognition of the annexation of Russia in 2014 Crimea and a ban on Ukraine joining NATO two long -standing requests from the Kremlin. Boris Johnson blew Trump's peace plan after a deadly Russian attack on Kyiv As for Ukraine – what do they get after three years of heroic resistance against a brutal and not caused invasion? Said Johnson. What is their reward for the appalling sacrifices they have made – for good, as they were constantly told, freedom and democracy in the world? President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected any agreement involving territorial concessions. “This violates our constitution. It is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine,” he said on April 22. US President Donald Trump denied that Ukraine is forced to accept the Crimean Clause, although he criticized Zelensky's refusal to negotiate the issue as “harmful to peace negotiations”. Russia has launched fatal missile strikes on kyiv on April 24, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring 90. Trump responded by calling “not necessary” and “poorly timed” attacks, but did not condemn Russia or threaten consequences. Ukraine has already accepted a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States presented in March, subject to the agreement of Russia. Moscow has so far refused. Witkoff, the Middle East envoy of the Trump administration, met Putin several times this year and has faced criticism from American and Ukrainian officials to support the proposals considered favorable to Kremlin, including the commercial territory for peace. The NATO chief to urge us not to force the agreement with Russia on Ukraine, reports FT According to the publication, NATO secretary general Mark Rutte is expected to meet the US Secretary for Defense, Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

