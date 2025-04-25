Imran Slams Govt on controversial mines and Minerals Bill – Pakistan





Islamabad: The former imprisoned president Imran Khan has seriously criticized the federal government for the controversial bill for mines and minerals, saying that his progress would remain at dead up to he is informed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the allied parties and the senior party's heights.

In a message published on X, Khan has unequivocally declared that the bill is not going out unless it receives a detailed briefing on what it described as an attempt to bulldozer legislation through the provincial assembly of KP.

Turning his attention to the 26th controversial constitutional amendment, Khan said that his party warnings had been fully justified, saying that the Pakistani judicial system was completely paralyzed.

He alleged that not only justice is refused, but that it is deliberately obstructed, legal affairs involving him and his allies excluded from the judicial lists.

The constitution and the rule of law are trampled with impunity, said Khan, accusing the authorities of dealing with judicial decisions with an outcome. He warned that this institutionalized analysis deeply eroded the confidence of investors in the country.

The founding president of the PTI also declared that he had asked the legal team of the parties and the parliamentarians to hold an urgent meter to underline the legal and constitutional implications of the amendment.

He also ordered the secretary general of the PTI, Salman Akram Raja, to send a detailed letter to the chief judge of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, describing alleged injustices that he is confronted by his family and his legal advisor.

He urged the Afridi judge to assume his constitutional responsibility as a guardian of the rule of law, adding, if he remains silent in the face of such cheeky illegality, which will be held responsible when the entire legal framework will collapse.

On the incident of May 9, 2023, which he described as a false flag operation, Khan accused the authorities of using it to persecute the PTI by politically motivated proceedings.

He said that critical video surveillance images that could exempt his supporters had been hidden or destroyed by those who call the guns in the country.

Since the first day, I demanded that the images be made public to expose the truth and keep the actors responsible, he added.

Khan also leveled accusations to the government for what he called a systematic dismantling of state institutions, adding the judiciary, parliament, police and agencies such as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were all stripped of credibility and functionality.

Expressing serious concerns about the recent peak in terrorist attacks, the former minister of the former bonus said that the PTI government had long warned of such threats and diplomatically engaged with the Afghan government.

He blamed the illegitimate regime of PM Sharif which succeeded him to ignore these warnings and not to take opportune measures.

He asked that the KP government be granted to any authority to engage with Kabul, stressing that the province continues to bear the weight of terrorist violence.

Every day, our brave police officers are martyred, he said. However, the media remain shocking indifferent. It is not just a provincial question, it is a national emergency.

The former primary minister also criticized the approach of the governments of Afghan refugees, which marks a disaster. He again ordered the provincial assembly of KP to pass a resolution and to debate what he called an illegal and inhuman deportation campaign.

