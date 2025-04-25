The former generals are looking for a nod to the court to meet Imran





The image published by Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) shows the former Prime Minister Imran Khan during his appearance at the Supreme Court on May 16, 2024. Website / PTI file PTI

Islamabad: In a rare decision, four retired military generals filed a petition before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) requesting a meeting with the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, citing their long association and the urgent need to answer imported questions.

The retired military generals who filed the petition for a meeting with Imran Khan include Lieutenant-General (R) Zahid Akbar, Lieutenant-General (R) Sikandar Afzal, Lieutenant-General (R) Faroo Khan and Major General (R) Masood Burki. The request was filed by lawyer Ahsan Ayyaz Khan before Judge ATC Amjad Ali Shah, and the court staff received him. It is not yet known whether the four retired generals will be allowed to meet Imran Khan.

In their petition, retired generals say they have a long association with Imran Khan and wish to discuss important national issues with him. They asked the court for authorization to hold an urgent meeting with the founder of the PTI on key issues. Observers now wonder if this decision is a personal initiative of the generals or an attempt to open a backchannel dialogue with Imran Khan through these generals.

After Pahalgam's attack, the government asked for political unity and consensus to counter the Indian threat. The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) expressed their concern about the ban on members of the Imran Khans family, including their sisters, meetings. Now, the question arises if the recent petition of four retired generals is an offer to open discussions on the rear channel with the former PTIS chief, Imran Khan, to fill these political divisions. In addition, one wonders if these generals had a long association with Imran Khan, as claimed or not.

Lieutenant-general (R) Sikandar Afzal was commanded in the Pakistani army in 1972. He stayed in key positions during the old military general dictator (R) Pervez Musharrafs. As Major General, he was DG (analysis) in inter-service intelligence and later after his promotion as a lieutenant-general, he was commander of the body, body II (Multan). However, it is not clear if the retired general has a declared political affiliation with the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Major-General (R) Masood Burki, a graduate of the 27 PMA long race alongside the former general chief of the army (R) Aslam Beg, wrote a book of book for a stable and viable Pakistan in 2018. In it, he supports that after early promises under the Pakistan founders, the growth of the countries was derailed by corruption, the first promises and a political system involving. He writes that ordinary citizens have been poorer while a little privileged prospered and that the competent leaders were blocked by systemic failures. On his social media on X, Burki was a vocal critic of traditional parties like the PMLN and the PPP. Although he never named Imran Khan directly, his posts welcomed Khans's potential to reform and showed his hope that Khan would direct the country after the 2013 elections.

Likewise, the lieutenant-general (R) Faroo khan and the lieutenant-general (R) Zahid Akbar have no known direct political links with Imran Khan. However, in their petition, they have declared that they share a long -standing affiliation with the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan.

The news contacted the information of the secretary of the PTI Sheikh Waqas Akram to ask questions about the official links between these generals and PTI. He said they had no political affiliation with the party.

Sheikh Waqas Akram said that many retired army officers admire and support Imran Khan without officially joining the PTI. A large part of the former service company is a supporter of Imran Khans. They still support Imran Khan, but because of the fascism of the current regime that they do not manifest, he commented. He added that this silent support shows the deep respect that many former officers have for the founder of PTI.

When asked if this retired general petition was supposed to open a backchannel dialogue with Imran Khan, Sheikh Waqas Akram rejected the idea. He said that if the generals were sent to negotiate, they would have obtained direct access to Khan without the need for approval from the court. They don't need to go through legal channels to meet him, he said. He added that if it was an official initiative to start talks, no petition would be necessary. I would say no. They could simply want a personal meeting with Khan. If they were on an official mission, judicial petitions would not be necessary, he said.

