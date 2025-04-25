The Turkish president sends a message to the Armenian patriarch, calls for unity and mutual respect





Istanbul Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a message to the Armenian patriarch of Türkiye reaffirming the nation's commitment to unity, mutual respect and the memory of lost lives during the First World War on Thursday. In his message to Sahak II Mashalian, Erdogan extended his “sincere greetings to the estimated members of the Armenian community”, while highlighting the coexistence of several centuries of various communities on Turkish soil, said the Turkish communications management. “We who have lived together on this homeland for centuries continue to share our joys and sorrows today as we have done in the past. “Whatever reason, we have never authorized and never allow one of our inhabitants to be subject to discrimination, exclusion or marginalization,” said the president. Erdogan's message comes as Armenian communities around the world observe on April 24, marking the anniversary of the incidents from 1915 towards the end of the Ottoman era. Erdogan reiterated his respect and condolences for the Ottoman Armenians who perished during the First World War, describing the tragedy in the broader context of the collapse of the Empire. “We always feel in our hearts the pain of lost lives because of the uprisings, the rising activities of the armed gangs, acts of sabotage by militant groups and epidemics during the war years corresponding to the last days of the Ottoman Empire,” he said. The president has underlined the importance of facing the past without letting it dominate the present or the future. “With the conviction that painful memories of the past should not hold the current or future hostages, we are also aware that we, as 86 million people (from Türkiye), must build our future together,” he said. Erdogan also warned against attempts to manipulate history to sow division, noting that such efforts have still not disrupted the social fabric of the nation. “The peace, security and well-being of our Armenian citizens-who contribute significantly to cultural, artistic, political, economic, educational and social life of our country-will continue to be a priority for us, just as for all our other citizens,” he added. By concluding his message, Erdogan called for continuous unity and mutual recognition while Türkiye is advancing. “Just as we brought Türkiye to where it is today, we will build the century of Türkiye side by side, shoulder on the shoulder,” he said. “Under the peaceful and sure nuance of the Red Crescent and the Star flag, we will live forever as honorable citizens of the Republic of Türkiye. With these thoughts, I reiterate my sincere sharing of the sorrows experienced by the Armenian community in the past and I respect once all the Ottoman citizens who have lost their lives.” The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/turkiye/turkish-president-sends-message-to-armenian-patriarch-calls-for-unity-and-mutual-respect/3547655 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos