Jokowi does not need to prove the original diploma





Friday April 25, 2025 – 07:55 WIB

Jakarta, alive – The question of the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo or Jokowi continues to attract the attention of the public. The Elite PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) also responded to the controversy. Read also: Hasto Session, Febri Diansyah: Parliament of the corruption of paw revealed RI comes from Harun Masu PDIP politician Aria Bima assessed that Jokowi did not need to prove the authenticity of his Gadjah Mada University (UGM) University. According to him, what was supposed to prove the false diploma of Jokowi was the applicant. Read also: Case of false diplomas, the observers suspected that there was an attempt to separate the proximity of Jokowi from Prabowo Pak Jokowi does not need to prove his original diploma. Whoever continued proved that the diploma was false. Do not ask that Jokowi proves her original diploma, Aria Bima told the journalists of the Parliament, Senayan, Central Jakarta, cited on Friday April 25, 2025.  PDIP POLITICIAN ARIA BIMA in the center of JAKARTA Read also: Legal team accusing the message of Saeful Bahri Catut Name of the secretary general of the PDIP Hasto Kristiento Aria explained that Jokowi had become the mayor of Solo, the governor of Jakarta, in the 7th president of Indonesia. Thus, the diploma belonging to Jokowi was already treated during the candidacy for the appointment. It is verified to related institutions. If education in education, secondary, high school, the director general of elementary and higher education. For universities, director general of higher education. Who has already said that the diploma was original? Yes, these institutions, he explained. According to Aria, the applicant should continue the agency in case of doubt about the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. Because the agency said the Jokowi diploma was original. PDIP said because of this (Jokowi) as a manager at that time. We provide as an administrative prior condition, “said Aria. “Regarding the original or not, the agency checks. There is an alternative verification, there is a factual verification,” said the vice-president of the House of Representatives Commission II. Previously, the controversy of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma continued to go out because there were supported volunteers who reported that four people, including telematics expert Roy Suryoke. Roy Suryo CS was reported to the police for fake diploma from Jokowi. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ste2t1xknlc Next page It is verified to related institutions. If education in education, secondary, high school, the director general of elementary and higher education. For universities, director general of higher education. Who has already said that the diploma was original? Yes, these institutions, he explained.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.viva.co.id/berita/politik/1817670-politikus-pdip-jokowi-tak-perlu-buktikan-ijazahnya-asli The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos